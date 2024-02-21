Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham rants on coaches’ complaints: I spent 9 years to become a coffee boy

Feb 21, 2024, 1:17 PM

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

College football is in a weird place.

The old guard might grapple — or even complain — about the state of amateur athletics. It’s why former Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said he left his post.

It’s likely why UCLA head coach Chip Kelly dipped to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator after he was bluntly honest about what he viewed as problematic in the sport.

RELATED STORIES

Do not count Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham among the people who are spending time worrying about change or putting energy toward fighting against it.

“You know how many people want my job, my assistant coaches’ jobs and my analyst jobs and the (graduate assistants’) jobs?” Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “So don’t complain about what we do.

“You’re blessed. There’s a lot negative about it, yes. But do you know how many people want to be a college football coach? I literally spent nine years of my life doing anything to become a coffee boy. So don’t give me the, ‘Oh, it’s hard to be a coach right now.’ Yeah, it’s hard. Then quit.”

Dillingham will list off the problems.

The time commitment for a married man with a young family is intense. Finding that life balance is challenging.

The rules of recruiting, where texting recruits in an unlimited fashion is allowed, doesn’t help a competitive person find that balance.

“Every single day of the year, every minute, you can be working. And if you’re not, you feel like you’re being outworked,” Dillingham said.

But for the 33-year-old Phoenix native who entered coaching coach during his high school days and moved up the ladder quickly, the perspective is maybe just a little bit fresher.

Ball is life. And Dillingham is enjoying it.

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Navigating the ‘difficult’ landscape of college football with Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham joined Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week and discussed the ever changing landscape of college football.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats pregame...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2024 Newsmakers Week schedule

Leaders from the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils and more join Bickley & Marotta.

1 day ago

Kamari Wilson...

Arizona Sports

Defense dominates National Signing Day for Arizona State and coach Kenny Dillingham

ASU added a bunch of transfers on defense, including the 29th-leading tackler in the NCAA last season, on national signing day.

14 days ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Spor...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State adds 1 OL transfer from Washington and 3-star safety

Arizona State had a busy night on Monday receiving two commitments from Jalen Klemm, an OL transfer from Washington and three-star safety Kyan McDonald from Seattle.

16 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham gestures to a player during the college footba...

Damon Allred

Arizona State adds 3-star Basha receiver Mason Arhin to 2024 class

Mason Arhin committed to Arizona State football, furthering head coach Kenny Dillingham's efforts to keep Valley prospects home.

19 days ago

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State, NCAA near resolution on recruiting violation penalties

Arizona State and the NCAA are close to ending negotiations over alleged recruiting violations under Herm Edwards, reports CBS Sports.

20 days ago

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham rants on coaches’ complaints: I spent 9 years to become a coffee boy