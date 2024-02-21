College football is in a weird place.

The old guard might grapple — or even complain — about the state of amateur athletics. It’s why former Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said he left his post.

It’s likely why UCLA head coach Chip Kelly dipped to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator after he was bluntly honest about what he viewed as problematic in the sport.

Do not count Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham among the people who are spending time worrying about change or putting energy toward fighting against it.

“You know how many people want my job, my assistant coaches’ jobs and my analyst jobs and the (graduate assistants’) jobs?” Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “So don’t complain about what we do.

Do not feel bad for Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham for having to navigate a new era of college football. He appears to enjoy it. Full interview with @Bickley_Marotta: https://t.co/j8nuoip2Vq pic.twitter.com/HlvDcr1k7R — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 21, 2024

“You’re blessed. There’s a lot negative about it, yes. But do you know how many people want to be a college football coach? I literally spent nine years of my life doing anything to become a coffee boy. So don’t give me the, ‘Oh, it’s hard to be a coach right now.’ Yeah, it’s hard. Then quit.”

Dillingham will list off the problems.

The time commitment for a married man with a young family is intense. Finding that life balance is challenging.

The rules of recruiting, where texting recruits in an unlimited fashion is allowed, doesn’t help a competitive person find that balance.

“Every single day of the year, every minute, you can be working. And if you’re not, you feel like you’re being outworked,” Dillingham said.

But for the 33-year-old Phoenix native who entered coaching coach during his high school days and moved up the ladder quickly, the perspective is maybe just a little bit fresher.

Ball is life. And Dillingham is enjoying it.

