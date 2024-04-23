Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

Chet Holmgren stars in ad for KD 17s after Kevin Durant debuts new shoes

Apr 23, 2024, 6:05 AM

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns debuts his new KD 17 shoes. (X Photo/@Suns)

(X Photo/@Suns)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


From an Oklahoma City legend to the potential next big thing, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant challenged Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to put the city on his shoulders in a new ad for the Nike KD 17 sneakers.

Durant debuted his newest signature kicks during Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“You think you could do it? I’m not just talking ball. You think you could put the whole city on your shoulders? Well step up then,” Durant says in the ad.

“I know I can do it,” Holmgren responds while holding the “Sunrise” KD 17s. “Even though I follow in the footsteps of a legend, I’m walking my own path.”

Holmgren played 82 games this season for the No. 1 seed Thunder and is a Rookie of the Year finalist.

The 22-year-old signed with Nike and told Boardroom — co-founded by Durant and Rich Kleiman — he stuck with GT Cuts and KD16s during his rookie year in OKC.

“To see KD and Bron and Kobe have a new shoe every year for 20 years is crazy, because something like that’s not easy from an individual standpoint or from the company side of Nike,” Holmgren told Boardroom. “Keeping a shoe line going for 20 years is definitely impressive, knowing how much it takes.”

Durant’s first signature shoe, the Nike KD 1, debuted in 2008, and he has been a staple name in the shoe game ever since. His teammate Devin Booker’s first signature shoes — the Nike Book 1 — dropped this year.

Holmgren said his future shoes, be it PEs or signatures, will come down to how he performs.

The Thunder are up on the New Orleans Pelicans 1-0, in large part thanks for the seven-footer’s 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Threads Blog

...

Arizona Sports

Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury released new Rebel Edition uniforms on Thursday and a matching home court that's the first of its kind in the WNBA.

5 days ago

Nike Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s

Former Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker broke out a custom pair of Devin Booker's Nike Book 1s just in time for the Final Four. 

16 days ago

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gifted Alabama and Purdue men's basketball teams with Nike Book 1s ahead of the Final Four.

17 days ago

The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC)...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Rising FC reveals new kits for 2024 USL Championship season

Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

2 months ago

Paul George(left), Kawhi Leonard(middle), James Harden(right) wearing new Clippers jerseys (Courtes...

Vincent DeAngelis

Los Angeles Clippers release new logo and uniforms to debut in 2024-25

The Los Angeles Clipper unveiled a new jersey and logo, along with a new court design for the 2024-2025 season and beyond on Monday

2 months ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball...

David Veenstra

Blast from the past: Kevin Durant wears Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ shoes in NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Durant decided to take things back to 2012 and lace up the Nike KD 4 "Galaxy" retro in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

2 months ago

Chet Holmgren stars in ad for KD 17s after Kevin Durant debuts new shoes