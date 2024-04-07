Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s

Apr 7, 2024, 8:00 AM

Nike Book 1s...

(Instagram Photo/pjtucker)

(Instagram Photo/pjtucker)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker broke out a custom, college-themed pair of Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1s just in time for the Final Four.

Tucker, now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, showed off the “Texas vs. Kentucky” one-of-one kicks on Instagram Friday that pays homage to Tucker’s and Booker’s respective college teams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PJ Tucker (@pjtucker)

RELATED STORIES

The left shoe is orange for Tucker’s (and Kevin Durant’s) Longhorns and the right is blue for Booker’s Wildcats.

They are tagged with a “Chapter 0” label.

Booker’s Chapter One shoes released earlier this year, and on Saturday the “Haven” colorway dropped.

Tucker showed off a Nike Book 1 player edition colorway inspired by the Kobe 4 Protro PE before a game against the Denver Nuggets this past week.

The 38-year-old veteran is a sneakerhead with a show on PlayersTV called “Sneaker Lounge.”

Tucker and Booker were teammates in Phoenix from when the latter first entered the league until Tucker was traded in the middle of Booker’s second season.

Unfortunately for Tucker and Booker, neither Texas nor Kentucky made it deep in the tournament that wraps up Monday with UConn and Purdue in the title game at State Farm Stadium.

Threads Blog

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gifted Alabama and Purdue men's basketball teams with Nike Book 1s ahead of the Final Four.

1 day ago

The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC)...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Rising FC reveals new kits for 2024 USL Championship season

Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

1 month ago

Paul George(left), Kawhi Leonard(middle), James Harden(right) wearing new Clippers jerseys (Courtes...

Vincent DeAngelis

Los Angeles Clippers release new logo and uniforms to debut in 2024-25

The Los Angeles Clipper unveiled a new jersey and logo, along with a new court design for the 2024-2025 season and beyond on Monday

1 month ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball...

David Veenstra

Blast from the past: Kevin Durant wears Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ shoes in NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Durant decided to take things back to 2012 and lace up the Nike KD 4 "Galaxy" retro in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

2 months ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker leaves signed Book 1s around Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found a creative way to market his new Book 1 shoes in Indianapolis during All-Star Game Weekend.

2 months ago

ASU's HBE uniforms...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball fans can now rock Sun Devils’ HBE jerseys

Arizona State basketball's Honoring Black Excellence jerseys are being released to fans for the first time this month.

2 months ago

P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s