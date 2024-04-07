P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s

Former Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker broke out a custom, college-themed pair of Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1s just in time for the Final Four.

Tucker, now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, showed off the “Texas vs. Kentucky” one-of-one kicks on Instagram Friday that pays homage to Tucker’s and Booker’s respective college teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ Tucker (@pjtucker)

The left shoe is orange for Tucker’s (and Kevin Durant’s) Longhorns and the right is blue for Booker’s Wildcats.

They are tagged with a “Chapter 0” label.

Booker’s Chapter One shoes released earlier this year, and on Saturday the “Haven” colorway dropped.

Tucker showed off a Nike Book 1 player edition colorway inspired by the Kobe 4 Protro PE before a game against the Denver Nuggets this past week.

PJ Tucker debuts a Nike Book 1 PE inspired by his Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8ENFioFr6 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 5, 2024

The 38-year-old veteran is a sneakerhead with a show on PlayersTV called “Sneaker Lounge.”

Tucker and Booker were teammates in Phoenix from when the latter first entered the league until Tucker was traded in the middle of Booker’s second season.

Unfortunately for Tucker and Booker, neither Texas nor Kentucky made it deep in the tournament that wraps up Monday with UConn and Purdue in the title game at State Farm Stadium.

Follow @AZSports