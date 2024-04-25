Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

NFL Draft drip: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s chain honors father with Lion King theme

Apr 25, 2024, 4:16 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY THREADS BLOG


Marvin Harrison Jr. pulled out all the stops on the red carpet of the 2024 NFL Draft, but highlighting his fashion choices was a chain that both honors his father and pulls a reference from the Disney movie classic, “The Lion King.”

The Ohio State wide receiver, who is heavily favored to be the Arizona Cardinals’ selection at No. 4, relied on a simple black suit with some sequins.

But the chain that pays homage to his NFL Hall-of-Famer father, Marvin Sr., takes the scene of the young lion Simba seeing a reflection in a pool of water that shows his father, King Mufasa.

And for good measure, Harrison proved on the red carpet that his next step into the NFL doesn’t preclude him from being a Buckeye for life.

Likely No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams also went the subtle, clean route, starting with a double-breasted zip-up.

LSU receiver Malik Nabers got his highlight reels on the liner of his suit jacket. He also got fitted with a “LEEK” chain.

Fellow receiver Rome Odunze, a Las Vegas native, went wtih an all-black and red-bottom Louis Vuitton shoes. He shouted his hometown with card-theme socks.

But we cannot talk fashion without giving a very large hat-tip to very large hat-wearer Cam Newton, who was working the red carpet as an interviewer. Here he is with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels with his big-brimmed hat and emerald green suit.

Threads Blog

KD 17 shoes...

Arizona Sports

Chet Holmgren stars in ad for KD 17s after Kevin Durant debuts new shoes

Kevin Durant challenged rookie Chet Holmgren to put OKC on his shoulders in a new ad for the Nike KD 17 sneakers.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports

Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury released new Rebel Edition uniforms on Thursday and a matching home court that's the first of its kind in the WNBA.

8 days ago

Nike Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

P.J. Tucker shows off custom ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1s

Former Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker broke out a custom pair of Devin Booker's Nike Book 1s just in time for the Final Four. 

19 days ago

Devin Booker gifts Purdue men's basketball with Book 1s...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker gifts pair of Final Four teams Nike Book 1s

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker gifted Alabama and Purdue men's basketball teams with Nike Book 1s ahead of the Final Four.

19 days ago

The all-new 2024 Phoenix Rising "Todos Rojos" home kit. (Image via Phoenix Rising FC)...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Rising FC reveals new kits for 2024 USL Championship season

Phoenix Rising Football Club revealed new uniforms for the upcoming season on Thursday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

2 months ago

Paul George(left), Kawhi Leonard(middle), James Harden(right) wearing new Clippers jerseys (Courtes...

Vincent DeAngelis

Los Angeles Clippers release new logo and uniforms to debut in 2024-25

The Los Angeles Clipper unveiled a new jersey and logo, along with a new court design for the 2024-2025 season and beyond on Monday

2 months ago

NFL Draft drip: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s chain honors father with Lion King theme