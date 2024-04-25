Marvin Harrison Jr. pulled out all the stops on the red carpet of the 2024 NFL Draft, but highlighting his fashion choices was a chain that both honors his father and pulls a reference from the Disney movie classic, “The Lion King.”

The Ohio State wide receiver, who is heavily favored to be the Arizona Cardinals’ selection at No. 4, relied on a simple black suit with some sequins.

But the chain that pays homage to his NFL Hall-of-Famer father, Marvin Sr., takes the scene of the young lion Simba seeing a reflection in a pool of water that shows his father, King Mufasa.

And for good measure, Harrison proved on the red carpet that his next step into the NFL doesn’t preclude him from being a Buckeye for life.

.@MarvHarrisonJr fit check, and of course an 🅾️-H for his fans 🔥

— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

Likely No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams also went the subtle, clean route, starting with a double-breasted zip-up.

LSU receiver Malik Nabers got his highlight reels on the liner of his suit jacket. He also got fitted with a “LEEK” chain.

Malik Nabers suit is an incredible tribute to @LSUfootball 💛💜

— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

Fellow receiver Rome Odunze, a Las Vegas native, went wtih an all-black and red-bottom Louis Vuitton shoes. He shouted his hometown with card-theme socks.

.@RomeOdunze repping his hometown of Las Vegas in his Draft Day fit 🔥

— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024

But we cannot talk fashion without giving a very large hat-tip to very large hat-wearer Cam Newton, who was working the red carpet as an interviewer. Here he is with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels with his big-brimmed hat and emerald green suit.

Jayden Daniels reveals his superstition of eating the same pre-game meal during the season 🧇 🍳 But did he do it for the Draft?

— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 25, 2024