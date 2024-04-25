NFL Draft: What do bettors think the Arizona Cardinals will do?

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the betting market’s favorite to go to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Less than six hours away from the first round starting, Harrison was a -370 favorite to be taken fourth, according to FanDuel. DraftKings and BetMGM had the receiver at -350 and -275, respectively.

Each sportsbook listed quarterbacks in the second- and third-best odds in the event of a trade down by the Cardinals to a quarterback-needy team, such as the Minnesota Vikings or Las Vegas Raiders.

FanDuel had North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy tied for the second-best odds at +650 while DraftKings had Maye ahead (+475 to +500) and BetMGM had McCarthy ahead (+350 to +500).

LSU’s Malik Nabers, a receiver who some scouts have rated ahead of Harrison, was next in the order at +2400 on FanDuel, +1700 on DraftKings and +2000 on BetMGM.

Cornerback is one area the Cardinals could hit hard with their pick later in the first round at No. 27. FanDuel offers a “First Cornerback Drafted” prop bet, which can be used to see the likely order of corners in the first round.

Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell was the leader in the pack at -145, followed by Alabama’s Terrion Arnold (+130), Clemson’s Nate Wiggins (+2000), Iowa’s Cooper DeJean (+2000) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (+2900).

