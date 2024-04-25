Close
NFL Draft: What do bettors think the Arizona Cardinals will do?

Apr 25, 2024, 1:37 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the betting market’s favorite to go to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Less than six hours away from the first round starting, Harrison was a -370 favorite to be taken fourth, according to FanDuel. DraftKings and BetMGM had the receiver at -350 and -275, respectively.

Each sportsbook listed quarterbacks in the second- and third-best odds in the event of a trade down by the Cardinals to a quarterback-needy team, such as the Minnesota Vikings or Las Vegas Raiders.

FanDuel had North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy tied for the second-best odds at +650 while DraftKings had Maye ahead (+475 to +500) and BetMGM had McCarthy ahead (+350 to +500).

LSU’s Malik Nabers, a receiver who some scouts have rated ahead of Harrison, was next in the order at +2400 on FanDuel, +1700 on DraftKings and +2000 on BetMGM.

Cornerback is one area the Cardinals could hit hard with their pick later in the first round at No. 27. FanDuel offers a “First Cornerback Drafted” prop bet, which can be used to see the likely order of corners in the first round.

Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell was the leader in the pack at -145, followed by Alabama’s Terrion Arnold (+130), Clemson’s Nate Wiggins (+2000), Iowa’s Cooper DeJean (+2000) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (+2900).

