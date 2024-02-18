Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wore a special pair of his new Nike Book 1 signature shoe during All-Star practice on Saturday.

Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 All-Star PE is inspired by the 1995 #NBAAllStar Weekend in Phoenix ☀️ pic.twitter.com/IfFWHWgFlg — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 17, 2024

The pair pays homage to the uniforms worn at the 1995 NBA All-Star Game, which was the second time Phoenix hosted the event (after 1975).

Earlier on Saturday, the Nike Book 1 released in the “Mirage” colorway. The pair sold out in several minutes online and was notably sold-out on the Nike SNKRS App before the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” which dropped at the same time.

Saturday’s release marked the first time Booker’s first signature shoe was made available to the masses.

The “Clay Orange” colorway nicknamed “Chapter One” originally released exclusively at LeBron James’ UNKNWN store in Miami during Art Basel in December and was limited to just 500 pairs.

Later on Saturday, Booker left signed pairs of his shoe around Indianapolis, posting the locations on his Instagram for fans to find.

On Friday evening, Booker hosted a private event to celebrate the release of his first signature sneaker.

DBook officially launched his signature sneaker at a private event tonight in Indianapolis. You ready for the start of a new chapter? pic.twitter.com/HwN4pWiAJS — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) February 17, 2024

Booker will make his fourth All-Star Game appearance on Sunday.

Booker’s teammate Kevin Durant will be making his 14th All-Star Game appearance and will also suit-up for the Western Conference in Sunday’s All-Star Game, which has returned to an East versus West format.

The All-Star Game tips off at 6 p.m.

