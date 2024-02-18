Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found a creative way to market his new Book 1 shoes in Indianapolis during All-Star Game Weekend after a launch event on Friday.

Booker signed pairs of the shoes, which sold out in minutes online, and left them in spots around the city, posting the locations on his Instagram for fans to find.

“Finders keepers!” Devin Booker briefly goes live on Instagram to hide a pair of signed clay orange Book 1s behind the building with the promotion up. They got swooped before Booker even left the area. pic.twitter.com/lozoeKswNw — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 17, 2024

“Finders keepers,” he said multiple times in the first Instagram Live video.

He showed up to All-Star Saturday Night wearing a pair and holding another while donning a Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman sweater.

Devin Booker pulled up to NBA All Star in a Steve Yzerman jersey! via @NHL pic.twitter.com/KkRRW3rE0S — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 17, 2024

Billboards with Booker and the shoes decorate the area around Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which Booker told reporters was surreal to see.

Booker teased another colorway is coming soon.

Booker and Kevin Durant are the two Suns set to play for the Western Conference, as the format has returned to East versus West.

The All-Star Game tips off Sunday at 6 p.m.

