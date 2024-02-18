Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker leaves signed Book 1s around Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend

Feb 17, 2024, 6:24 PM

Devin Booker signs a pair of Book 1s (Instagram Screenshot/dbook)

(Instagram Screenshot/dbook)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found a creative way to market his new Book 1 shoes in Indianapolis during All-Star Game Weekend after a launch event on Friday.

Booker signed pairs of the shoes, which sold out in minutes online, and left them in spots around the city, posting the locations on his Instagram for fans to find.

“Finders keepers,” he said multiple times in the first Instagram Live video.

He showed up to All-Star Saturday Night wearing a pair and holding another while donning a Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman sweater.

Billboards with Booker and the shoes decorate the area around Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which Booker told reporters was surreal to see.

RELATED STORIES

Booker teased another colorway is coming soon.

Booker and Kevin Durant are the two Suns set to play for the Western Conference, as the format has returned to East versus West.

The All-Star Game tips off Sunday at 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

Walter Davis, Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns all-time leading scorer Walter Davis finalist for Hall of Fame

Late Phoenix Suns guard and the franchise's all-time leading scorer Walter Davis is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

13 hours ago

Mikal Bridges passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter in Game Four of ...

David Veenstra

Mikal Bridges says Phoenix Suns underestimated Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

Mikal Bridges admitted that the Phoenix Suns underestimated the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals after taking a 2-0 series lead.

14 hours ago

Mat Ishbia at a Phoenix Suns game...

Arizona Sports

Mat Ishbia all in on Suns, Mercury, but won’t rule out NFL ‘1 day’

Mat Ishbia's main focus is on the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, though he wouldn't rule out adding another team to his portfolio.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Should Phoenix Suns fans get ticket refunds after Devin Booker’s ejection vs. the Detroit Pistons?

Devin Booker was ejected after five minutes of play and two technical fouls in the Phoenix Suns’ Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski debate whether or not fans who went to see the Suns guard should receive a refund. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Kelsey Grant/Getty […]

1 day ago

Mat Ishbia looks on during a Phoenix Suns game...

Tyler Drake

Suns owner Mat Ishbia intent on doing ‘whatever it takes to win’ championship

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is focused more on putting the best team on the court rather than the dollar signs attached to it.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Are Suns’ Drew Eubanks altercation with Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, Devin Booker’s ejection connected?

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks was assaulted prior to Wednesday night’s game by Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart. Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski take a closer look at the alternation and ponder its possible connection to Devin Booker being ejected. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2 days ago

Devin Booker leaves signed Book 1s around Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend