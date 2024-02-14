Close
‘Hard to put into words:’ Devin Booker now Suns’ 2nd all-time leading scorer

Feb 14, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

Devin Booker shoots the rock...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Phoenix’s 32nd win of the season on Thursday night had a little extra to it, with Suns star Devin Booker moving into second all-time on the franchise’s leading scorers list.

Thanks to his 25-point effort, Booker reached 13,918 for his career, surpassing former big man Alvan Adams (13,910) for the No. 2 spot.

“Hard to put into words, especially passing Alvan, somebody I have a high respect for, somebody that’s been around this organization not just as a player, but as facility manager and always being hands on,” Booker told reporters after Thursday’s 130-125 win over the Sacramento Kings.

“His presence is there, been there from the beginning. Big shoutout to Al.”

How many points does Devin Booker need to become the Phoenix Suns’ all-time leading scorer?

With one milestone reached, sights now turn to the No. 1 scoring spot in franchise history.

Currently, that honor belongs to six-time All-Star Walter Davis, who racked up 15,666 from 1977-88.

Entering play Wednesday, Booker still needs 1,749 to surpass Davis. But much like surpassing Adams, “it’s just a matter of time,” Suns head coach Frank Vogel said postgame.

While the guard won’t reach that number this season, there is a real chance he does next year given his resume of scoring at least 1,700 points in five of his eight seasons prior to 2023-24.

It wouldn’t surprise teammate and fellow bucket-getter Kevin Durant one bit.

“He’s a savant of the game. The work he puts in shows up on game nights every night,” Durant told reporters postgame. “He inspires a whole generation of players. As he hits these milestones, it’s actually what I expect him to do at this point. He deserves to be the No. 1 all-time leading scorer in Suns history with the work he’s put in. I can’t wait for that day.

“He hit the ground running as a rookie and hasn’t looked back since and has meant so much to the people here in Phoenix and the state of Arizona. Congrats to him, but I know he wants No. 1.”

