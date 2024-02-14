Eric Gordon stuns Suns’ bench with alley-oop jam vs. Kings

Eric Gordon used to throw down dunks over opposing players all the time as a young member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He even participated in the 2010 NBA Sprite Slam Dunk Contest.

The 35-year-old version of Gordon playing for the Phoenix Suns had yet to dunk this season with the All-Star break coming up, so an alley-oop jam Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings was a sight to behold for Phoenix’s stunned bench.

Devin Booker hit Royce O’Neale rolling after a pick and a double team, and Gordon found space backdoor. Kings big man Domantas Sabonis jumped for the pass, but he didn’t get there. Gordon threw it down with both hands, kicking off a 7-0 Suns run to end the first half trailing 67-64. Gordon dunked one time all of last year.

Gordon dropped 20 points in the opening half on 7-for-12 shooting. He entered early after Bradley Beal suffered a left hamstring injury that ended his night.

Gordon finished with 23 points off the bench, and the Suns defeated the Kings 130-125.

