Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bradley Beal to locker room with hamstring injury vs. Kings, will not return

Feb 13, 2024, 8:39 PM | Updated: 8:47 pm

Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns adjusts his face mask during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on February 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal went back to the locker room during the first quarter Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings after favoring his left leg on the bench at Footprint Center.

The Suns announced he would not return to the game due to a left hamstring injury.

He exited a bit earlier than usual in the opening quarter for Eric Gordon, and TNT broadcast cameras showed him limping on his way to the locker room. Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad reported the team evaluated him for a left hamstring injury.

Beal hit his first two shots of the game and scored five points early in a fast start for both teams. He had scored 28.3 points per game over his last four contests, including a 43-point outburst in a win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns have another game Wednesday against the visiting Detroit Pistons before entering the All-Star break. Their first game back is on Feb. 22 at the Dallas Mavericks on national television (TNT).

Beal entered Tuesday having played in each of the last 23 Suns games after injuries held him to six contests over the first two months of the season. He’s already dealt with back, ankle and nose injuries this year, the latter resulting in him wearing a protective mask.

Gordon got hot in relief of Beal, scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the opening quarter and passing former Suns point guard Jason Kidd for 15th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list (1,989). The Kings led 39-38 after the first 12 minutes.

Phoenix Suns

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic...

Arizona Sports

Draymond Green calls Jusuf Nurkic ‘little guy,’ Kevin Durant ‘cowardly’ on podcast

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green ripped Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant in his podcast following a run-in with the Phoenix Suns.

6 hours ago

Thaddeus Young, Raptors...

Kevin Zimmerman

What Thaddeus Young does and does not do for the Phoenix Suns

The possibility of Thaddeus Young joining the Phoenix Suns has floated as a hypothetical among the team's fans seemingly for the past decade.

9 hours ago

Thaddeus Young...

Arizona Sports

Thaddeus Young agrees to sign contract with Phoenix Suns, per report

Thaddeus Young agreed to sign a contract with the Phoenix Suns after he was traded by the Toronto Raptors, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

12 hours ago

2024 NBA All-Star game signage featuring a Nike ad for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and his ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker talks paying homage with release of Nike Book 1 shoe

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker discussed getting to spread his creative wings with the release of his signature shoe, the Nike Book 1.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Royce O’Neale speaks to what he brings to the Phoenix Suns, reunion with Kevin Durant

Royce O’Neale joined Burns and Gambo for the first time since joining the Suns to discuss his basketball journey to Phoenix, reuniting with Kevin Durant and more. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ for the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors

Wolf and Luke discuss the Suns’ heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors and react to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Lacklan Cunningham/Getty Images

1 day ago

Suns’ Bradley Beal to locker room with hamstring injury vs. Kings, will not return