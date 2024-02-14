Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal went back to the locker room during the first quarter Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings after favoring his left leg on the bench at Footprint Center.

The Suns announced he would not return to the game due to a left hamstring injury.

He exited a bit earlier than usual in the opening quarter for Eric Gordon, and TNT broadcast cameras showed him limping on his way to the locker room. Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad reported the team evaluated him for a left hamstring injury.

Beal hit his first two shots of the game and scored five points early in a fast start for both teams. He had scored 28.3 points per game over his last four contests, including a 43-point outburst in a win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4.

The Suns have another game Wednesday against the visiting Detroit Pistons before entering the All-Star break. Their first game back is on Feb. 22 at the Dallas Mavericks on national television (TNT).

Beal entered Tuesday having played in each of the last 23 Suns games after injuries held him to six contests over the first two months of the season. He’s already dealt with back, ankle and nose injuries this year, the latter resulting in him wearing a protective mask.

Gordon got hot in relief of Beal, scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the opening quarter and passing former Suns point guard Jason Kidd for 15th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list (1,989). The Kings led 39-38 after the first 12 minutes.

