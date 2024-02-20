Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has officially signed with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the team announced.

“Thad is a highly respected veteran player who makes us a better team in our pursuit of winning an NBA Championship,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a press release. “Thad is extremely intelligent and plays with a competitive intensity. His size and defensive abilities add versatility to our roster.”

Young was bought out after being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets following the NBA trade deadline. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signing.

Phoenix’s four-for-two trade to acquire wings Royce O’Neale and David Roddy last Thursday left them a player under the 14-man roster minimum that would have needed to be reached in the next week-plus.

Young brings them to that 14-man minimum with a roster spot left.

What are the Phoenix Suns getting in Thaddeus Young?

Young was a top candidate to join the Suns in a shallow market for buyout candidates. Because of the team’s financial situation, Phoenix also cannot sign players who are bought out on deals paying above $12.4 million this season, limiting the pool of players available to them.

The 35-year-old was a rotation piece lately for the lowly Raptors. He had long been linked to the Suns in their various iterations because he’s a ball-mover who can take a dribble or two and make the correct pass.

Young has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 14.7 minutes over 54 games (nine starts).

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is shooting an efficient 62% this year.

The 12th overall pick in 2007 has played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2007-14), the Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15), Brooklyn Nets (2015-16), Indiana Pacers (2016019), Chicago Bulls (2019-21) and San Antonio Spurs (2021-22) before joining the Raptors in 2022.

