In the first meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns featuring Draymond Green since Green’s 16-game suspension for hitting Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic in the face, it was no surprise to see some feisty play between the two.

Green and Nurkic both had enough interactions in the first half to inspire even more of a need to keep an eye on the two.

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic going at it early 🍿 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/qs30y7V3PW — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2024

And then in the third quarter, Green was his usual overzealous self in reacting to a play he thought he got fouled on and that was enough to earn his first technical foul since coming back from suspension 10 games ago.

Draymond Green technical foul pic.twitter.com/K6SzOzVfpC — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 11, 2024

Nurkic then scored on Green in the post, turning to the usual “too small” gesture players like these days but he went a step further.

Lmao Nurkic telling Draymond he's "too small" after scoring on him pic.twitter.com/aUQUjUNH4E — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 11, 2024

Green responded with his own version as well.

Draymond Green does the "Too Small" taunt after the bucket on Jusuf Nurkic 👀 pic.twitter.com/SeAATPZDZB — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 11, 2024

Nurkic was vocal after the Flagrant 2 on Green in mid-December that he felt something was wrong with the veteran Warriors forward.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” Nurkic said at the time. “Personally, I feel like that brother need(s) help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball, man.

“Hopefully, whatever he got in his life gets better.”

Green was suspended indefinitely due to not only the act on Nurkic but his history of misconduct. Part of Green’s time away from the Warriors included counseling.

Nurkic spoke after the game and was adamant Green’s behavior will continue.

"It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance." Jusuf Nurkic on Draymond Green, who got suspended after hitting him in face Dec. 12. "Antics. Try to hit people." #Suns pic.twitter.com/fEF2hLJuyS — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2024

