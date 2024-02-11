Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Draymond Green, Suns’ Nurkic resume feisty play after Green’s suspension

Feb 10, 2024, 8:26 PM | Updated: 10:00 pm

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by Jusuf Nurkic #20 of th...

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

In the first meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns featuring Draymond Green since Green’s 16-game suspension for hitting Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic in the face, it was no surprise to see some feisty play between the two.

Green and Nurkic both had enough interactions in the first half to inspire even more of a need to keep an eye on the two.

And then in the third quarter, Green was his usual overzealous self in reacting to a play he thought he got fouled on and that was enough to earn his first technical foul since coming back from suspension 10 games ago.

Nurkic then scored on Green in the post, turning to the usual “too small” gesture players like these days but he went a step further.

Green responded with his own version as well.

Nurkic was vocal after the Flagrant 2 on Green in mid-December that he felt something was wrong with the veteran Warriors forward.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” Nurkic said at the time. “Personally, I feel like that brother need(s) help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball, man.

“Hopefully, whatever he got in his life gets better.”

Green was suspended indefinitely due to not only the act on Nurkic but his history of misconduct. Part of Green’s time away from the Warriors included counseling.

Nurkic spoke after the game and was adamant Green’s behavior will continue.

Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors makes a go-ahead three-point basket late in the four...

Kellan Olson

Suns fall in playoff-like atmosphere to Curry’s last-second 3 for Warriors

The Phoenix Suns got a playoff environment on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors and it did come down to the last possession.

9 minutes ago

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against David Roddy #21 of the Memphis Grizzl...

Damon Allred

Suns’ GM James Jones: ‘Don’t pigeonhole’ new addition David Roddy

Over his tenure as Phoenix Suns general manager, James Jones has shown a love for versatile players, like newly-acquired David Roddy.

15 hours ago

General manager, James Jones of the Phoenix Suns before Game One of the Western Conference Second R...

Tom Kuebel

Suns general manager James Jones likes team trajectory and is looking to improve

James Jones likes where the team is at after the trade deadline and where he sees things going from here.

1 day ago

Devin Booker, Chris Paul...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Devin Booker comes off injury report for Saturday matchup with Warriors

Devin Booker is no longer ailed by left hip soreness as the Phoenix Suns All-Star is no longer on the team's injury report.

1 day ago

Cory Joseph defends Devin Booker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Phoenix Suns are limited in NBA buyout candidate pool

There's a 14-man roster minimum in the NBA the Phoenix Suns are a player short of. They can potentially target the buyout market.

1 day ago

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against Maccabi Ra'anana during an exhibition game ...

Kellan Olson

Royce O’Neale addition should be ‘seamless’ for Phoenix Suns

James Jones said Friday he wanted to come out of this trade deadline with a player for the playoffs. Royce O'Neale is just that.

1 day ago

Draymond Green, Suns’ Nurkic resume feisty play after Green’s suspension