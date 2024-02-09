Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Royce O’Neale addition should be ‘seamless’ for Phoenix Suns

Feb 9, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against Maccabi Ra'anana during an exhibition game ...

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against Maccabi Ra'anana during an exhibition game at Barclays Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones said Friday he wanted to come out of this trade deadline with a player for the playoffs.

Royce O’Neale is just that.

“It’ll be seamless,” Jones said of the addition. “You just have to look at his track record. He’s played with some really good players with some really good teams and been instrumental in their success. He’s fearless. That’s what this is about. We’re going into a Western Conference playoff race that is daunting. But it’s fun. And if you’re a competitor, you look forward to it. And lucky for us, we’ve been able to add a guy in Royce who looks forward to that challenge.”

O’Neale was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal that involved Phoenix sending out three second-round picks and four players. Given the limited amount of assets the Suns own to make trades, it is an endorsement of O’Neale in general to give that up for him and also an indication of the potential for him to stay beyond this season (with his Bird rights coming alongside the wing giving Phoenix the ability to re-sign him this summer).

RELATED STORIES

It is with good reason.

A four-year college player that went the overseas route first for two years, O’Neale’s 2017 Summer League impression with the New Orleans Pelicans was strong enough for the Utah Jazz to sign him to a deal. He immediately became an impact player in Utah’s rotation and stayed for five seasons before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, his home for the last two years. Across that time, O’Neale has developed a play-style perfect for a contender and he’s appeared in 44 playoff games.

“Little things,” O’Neale said of what he brings. “All the intangibles. Be the dirty work player. Knock down open shots, try to make my teammates better any way I can and learn from them every way and take us as far as we can.”

Kevin Durant, O’Neale’s teammate for a half-season last year in Brooklyn, expanded on his skill set.

“IQ, played with guys that can score the ball almost his whole career, underrated passer, can shoot the basketball — just a basketball player to be honest,” Durant said Thursday. “A positionless basketball player that’s gonna help us out and fit in so I’m excited about him. I love being around Royce and can’t wait to keep building with him as a person first and then as a teammate.”

O’Neale watched Thusday’s win in which Phoenix racked up 37 assists with excellent ball movement and pace. That is an area of the game he will improve even further. As Durant said, O’Neale’s passing is underrated. He’s not just going to stand in the corner shooting open 3s and play defense.

“I’d rather get an assist than a bucket to be honest,” O’Neale said.

Did he see the way the ball was zipping on Thursday and think it’s a good match?

“Oh, for sure! I said I’m gonna fit right in,” he said.

Durant spoke on that more, including how Phoenix switches a fair bit on defense.

“Being able to guard a few positions, being able to initiate and being a connective small-ball 4, 3,” Durant said. “A guy you can throw the ball to and have him initiate the offense to get guys going, can play in the pocket a little bit and make those passes as well. But he just plays extremely hard, loves the game, loves his teammates and I think people in the Valley are going to love watching him.”

Empire of the Suns

CEO Josh Bartelstein, general manager James Jones, and owner Matt Ishiba of the Phoenix Suns look o...

Kevin Zimmerman

Minor Suns trade deadline contract shuffling will have major salary cap impact

The Phoenix Suns' roster shuffling at the NBA trade deadline has implications for not only this year's luxury tax bill for owner Mat Ishbia.

3 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dunks during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Footprint...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns keep ball movement zipping in win over Jazz

The Phoenix Suns played a great offensive game against the Utah Jazz, a win thanks to terrific ball movement.

15 hours ago

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the first half against the Denver Nugget...

Kellan Olson

Royce O’Neale gives Suns much needed reliability off bench

The acquisition of Royce O'Neale will allow the Phoenix Suns to have a more trustworthy piece coming off the bench.

21 hours ago

Nets wing Royce O'Neale defends Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Suns trade for Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Grizzlies’ David Roddy before deadline

The Phoenix Suns traded for Royce O'Neale and David Roddy, sending out four players and three draft picks, the team announced.

1 day ago

Miles Bridges will reportedly remain with the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA trade deadline tracker: Miles Bridges is off the board for Suns, others

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Miles Bridges despite having few assets at hand at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

1 day ago

Royce O'Neale Nets...

Kevin Zimmerman

Let’s name more dudes the Suns could target at the NBA trade deadline

From Miles Bridges to Simone Fontecchio, let's list targets the Phoenix Suns could realistically have interest in at the NBA trade deadline.

2 days ago

Royce O’Neale addition should be ‘seamless’ for Phoenix Suns