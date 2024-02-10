Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ GM James Jones: ‘Don’t pigeonhole’ new addition David Roddy

Feb 10, 2024, 6:56 AM

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against David Roddy #21 of the Memphis Grizzl...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against David Roddy #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game at FedExForum on November 24, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Over his tenure as Phoenix Suns general manager, James Jones has shown a love for versatile players, and he thinks that’s exactly what he found in newly-acquired David Roddy.

The former No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy comes to Phoenix from Memphis after three productive years at Colorado State. Jones said that just from watching the Colorado State tape, Roddy is “just a player.”

“Don’t pigeonhole him into a specific role, allow him to grow in different spaces on the floor, because he has the physicality to play up in size, he has the awareness and physical traits to play down in size on the perimeter, but more importantly he has the desire to just be a winner,” Jones said. “And when you do that, that’s the definition of a role player who can become a really special role player for you.”

Over the 118 NBA games — and three G League games — since being drafted, Roddy has learned how to approach being a professional.

RELATED STORIES

“The cliché is ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’ but there’s a true testament to that part of this NBA life,” Roddy said. “I’ve really just started to learn that and … try to get better every single day.”

His specific approach to fitting in with the Suns team that Roddy calls “loaded with star power” mostly entails filling in between the lines.

“Whatever I can do to help, guard, defend, rebound, just make the right plays and make their job easier is something that I plan to do,” Roddy said. “And I think it’s something that can be special here, and I’m very excited to get to work.”

With a competitive motor and a big body at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Roddy can do different things on the floor to help out.

“The versatility part is something that’s more consistent in the league,” Roddy said. “Winning teams have to switch one through five sometimes, and I think that’s something that is very important and also having physicality as well on the defensive end and everyone can pass, dribble, shoot … that’s something that’s a key aspect to the playoffs.”

Plus, the 22-year-old forward comes with some familiarity to the area after spending two months in Phoenix during his pre-draft process. He said he is “excited to be back in the city, back in the warmth before it gets too hot in the summer.”

Phoenix Suns

General manager, James Jones of the Phoenix Suns before Game One of the Western Conference Second R...

Tom Kuebel

Suns general manager James Jones likes team trajectory and is looking to improve

James Jones likes where the team is at after the trade deadline and where he sees things going from here.

17 hours ago

Devin Booker, Chris Paul...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Devin Booker comes off injury report for Saturday matchup with Warriors

Devin Booker is no longer ailed by left hip soreness as the Phoenix Suns All-Star is no longer on the team's injury report.

18 hours ago

Cory Joseph defends Devin Booker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Phoenix Suns are limited in NBA buyout candidate pool

There's a 14-man roster minimum in the NBA the Phoenix Suns are a player short of. They can potentially target the buyout market.

20 hours ago

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against Maccabi Ra'anana during an exhibition game ...

Kellan Olson

Royce O’Neale addition should be ‘seamless’ for Phoenix Suns

James Jones said Friday he wanted to come out of this trade deadline with a player for the playoffs. Royce O'Neale is just that.

23 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why Phoenix Suns fans should be excited for the addition of Royce O’Neale, David Roddy

Everything Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski have learned about Royce O’Neale and David Roddy have the duo excited about what they bring to the Phoenix Suns. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photos: Getty Images

24 hours ago

CEO Josh Bartelstein, general manager James Jones, and owner Matt Ishiba of the Phoenix Suns look o...

Kevin Zimmerman

Minor Suns trade deadline contract shuffling will have major salary cap impact

The Phoenix Suns' roster shuffling at the NBA trade deadline has implications for not only this year's luxury tax bill for owner Mat Ishbia.

1 day ago

Suns’ GM James Jones: ‘Don’t pigeonhole’ new addition David Roddy