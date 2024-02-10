Over his tenure as Phoenix Suns general manager, James Jones has shown a love for versatile players, and he thinks that’s exactly what he found in newly-acquired David Roddy.

The former No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy comes to Phoenix from Memphis after three productive years at Colorado State. Jones said that just from watching the Colorado State tape, Roddy is “just a player.”

“Don’t pigeonhole him into a specific role, allow him to grow in different spaces on the floor, because he has the physicality to play up in size, he has the awareness and physical traits to play down in size on the perimeter, but more importantly he has the desire to just be a winner,” Jones said. “And when you do that, that’s the definition of a role player who can become a really special role player for you.”

Over the 118 NBA games — and three G League games — since being drafted, Roddy has learned how to approach being a professional.

“The cliché is ‘stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’ but there’s a true testament to that part of this NBA life,” Roddy said. “I’ve really just started to learn that and … try to get better every single day.”

His specific approach to fitting in with the Suns team that Roddy calls “loaded with star power” mostly entails filling in between the lines.

“Whatever I can do to help, guard, defend, rebound, just make the right plays and make their job easier is something that I plan to do,” Roddy said. “And I think it’s something that can be special here, and I’m very excited to get to work.”

With a competitive motor and a big body at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Roddy can do different things on the floor to help out.

“The versatility part is something that’s more consistent in the league,” Roddy said. “Winning teams have to switch one through five sometimes, and I think that’s something that is very important and also having physicality as well on the defensive end and everyone can pass, dribble, shoot … that’s something that’s a key aspect to the playoffs.”

Plus, the 22-year-old forward comes with some familiarity to the area after spending two months in Phoenix during his pre-draft process. He said he is “excited to be back in the city, back in the warmth before it gets too hot in the summer.”