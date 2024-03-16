Close
The 20th annual Pat’s Run set take place in Tempe on April 13

Mar 16, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

Runners take off after the starting gun at Pat's Run in Tempe. The race, will be run on April 13 this year. (Photo/Pat Tillman Foundation Facebook)

The 20th edition of Pat’s Run is returning to Tempe on April 13 at Mountain America Stadium in a tribute to the life and legacy of former Sun Devil and Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman.

The 4.2-mile race around Tempe Town Lake is expected to host nearly 30,000 runners and walkers with registration open until race day on the Pat’s Run website.

The finish line is the 42-yard line inside Mountain America Stadium, as Tillman wore No. 42 for ASU.

Proceeds from the race are distributed to more than 1,000 Tillman Scholars, a group of military service members, veterans and spouses who are chosen based on qualities of service, scholarship, leadership and impact.

Where to go?

According to the race website, attendees can use free parking garages in the area but the spaces are limited. Participants are encouraged to use the Light Rail to arrive at the site.

The starting line is located at Packard Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, just east of Mountain America Stadium.

When does it start?

The race is set to begin for wheelchair participants at 7 a.m. and finish with a kids run at 10 a.m.

