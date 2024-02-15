Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball fans can now rock Sun Devils’ HBE jerseys

Feb 15, 2024, 10:32 AM

ASU's HBE uniforms...

(ASU Photo)

(ASU Photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State basketball’s Honoring Black Excellence jerseys are being made available for fans this month.

In honor of Black History Month, Sun Devil hoops enthusiasts can go online or visit select ASU Campus stores to nab the threads.

The going price online for the jersey is $90. Sizes range from small to XXL.

The jersey, which debuted in 2022 as part of Adidas’ Honoring Black Excellence movement, was inspired by Marcus Garvey.

“Garvey traveled to the U.S. with a mission to empower Black Americans with education about their African heritage and combat negative attitudes toward African culture,” ASU said in a press release. “Garvey developed the term ‘cream of the planet’ with cream symbolizing the abundance of natural resources Africa provides.”

In honor of Garvey, cream is the primary color throughout the jersey. Additionally, the jersey features colors that represent Arizona’s geography and a floral pattern that includes saguaro cactus blossoms in honor of Black History Month.

The men’s basketball team most recently wore the HBE uniforms in a Feb. 3 loss to California.

The women’s team is expected to sport the threads Friday night against Washington.

Bobby Hurley and the men’s team are back in action Saturday against Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats. First tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

