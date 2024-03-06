The Suns had built a double-digit lead on the Nuggets at one point in the first half, quieting most of the crowd at Ball Arena in an eventual overtime victory for Phoenix on Tuesday night. But two courtside fans, one wearing a Phoenix Devin Booker jersey and another wearing Booker’s Moss Point High School uniform, were only amped up.

Fans watching from their couches noticed the young Suns fans a little more hyped than their Nuggets counterparts as their team built a big lead.

shoutout to the Suns fan in the Booker jersey up front pic.twitter.com/BbmNRUkiLH — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 6, 2024

So you’d assume Bradley Beal was very aware of two rowdy courtside fans Tuesday night in Denver.

He apparently did, because afterward, the Suns guard rewarded the mini-Booker fan club with autographs and his pair of game-worn sneakers.

Brad Beal gives his shoes to a fan after an OT win in Denver 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ystQ9yHoJu — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2024

After all, the pair of fans didn’t get to see Booker, who we presume based on their attire is their favorite player. Booker didn’t travel with the Suns to Denver as he rehabs an ankle sprain.

For Beal, the postgame hat-tip to the devoted Booker stans was quite the way to convert them into Beal fans as well.

Beal stepped up in Booker’s absence in the 117-107 win despite a 6-for-18 shooting evening to finish with 16 points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

The guard accounted for five points himself and five more off assists in the overtime period that Phoenix won 15-5.

