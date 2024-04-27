TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals took Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson with the 104th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Taylor-Demerson marks Arizona’s first pick of Day 3 and the first safety the Cardinals have taken this draft.

“I thought I was going to get picked by (the Cardinals) yesterday,” the cornerback said via conference call. “This is where I wanted to be at. I’m just glad I got picked here.

“I loved it out there when I came on my visit. One of my best friends stays out there. I love the state of Arizona. I trained out there for the combine.”

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Taylor-Demerson spent five years at Texas Tech. His final three as a Red Raider were his most impressive, amassing 207 tackles, two sacks, 10 interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

At the NFL Draft Combine earlier this year, he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 38-inch vertical.

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals began the NFL Draft in a big way Thursday night, taking Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Then on Day 2, the Cardinals flipped Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 43 and 79.

Twenty-three picks later, Arizona opted for Florida State running back Trey Benson at 66th overall.

Arizona turned its next pick at No. 71 into offensive lineman Isaiah Adams out of Illinois.

Ossenfort got back on the phone soon after, trading the 79th pick in the third round to the Indianapolis Colts for Nos. 82 and 191.

He turned around and used that 82nd pick on Illinois tight end Tip Reiman.

Arizona wrapped up the draft taking Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 6, pick No. 191 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

