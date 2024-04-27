TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals took UAB wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer with the 191st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder spent the last three years at UAB, recording 83 catches for 1,409 yards and nine touchdowns across 37 games. He averaged 17 yards per reception.

“I’m a big, physical, strong, fast receiver,” Palmer said via conference call. “I can make contested catches. I’m a playmaker. I can play inside and outside, I’m competitive and I’m a team player.”

Palmer marks the second wide receiver taken this draft by the Cardinals after Marvin Harrison Jr. went fourth overall on Day 1 of the draft.

Arizona didn’t stop at wide receiver when it came to adding to the offense, selecting Florida State running back Trey Benson (No. 66), Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (No. 71) and tight end Tip Reiman (No. 82) and Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones (No. 162).

In his final season with the program, Palmer averaged 18.3 yards per catch on his way to 47 receptions for 858 yards and seven touchdowns, all career marks.

Arizona acquired the selection in a Day 2 trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals sent No. 79 to the Colts in exchange for Nos. 82, which was used on Illinois tight end Tip Reiman, and 191.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Barring any trades, the Cardinals have just one more selection in the seventh round at No. 226 overall.

Arizona picked that up in the trade that sent Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants.

