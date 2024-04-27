TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami cornerback Jaden Davis with the 226th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Given it was the same pick the Cardinals used on former safety Pat Tillman in 1998, the pick was presented by a pair of Tillman Scholars.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Pat Tillman's death, the @pattillmanfnd Scholars announced our 226th pick, Jaden Davis. Pat Tillman was selected as the 226th pick 26 years ago by the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/oDulmrRPNt — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 27, 2024

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder spent four seasons at Oklahoma before wrapping up his college career with the Hurricanes in 2023.

In 13 games played as a Hurricane, Davis registered 42 tackles, three of which were for losses, one sack, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He marks the third cornerback taken by the Cardinals this draft, joining Rutgers CB Max Melton (No. 43) and Boston College CB Elijah Jones (No. 90).

Barring any other moves, Arizona’s 2024 draft class appears set with 12 players joining the organization.

A look at the full list of Cardinals draft picks:

Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft class

– Round 1, pick No. 4 (No. 4 overall): Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

– Round 1, pick No. 27 (No. 27 overall – from Houston Texans): Missouri DL Darius Robinson

– Round 2, pick No. 11 (No. 43 overall — from Atlanta Falcons): Rutgers CB Max Melton

– Round 3, pick No. 2 (No. 66 overall): Florida State RB Trey Benson

– Round 3, pick No. 7 (No. 71 overall – from Tennessee Titans): Illinois G Isaiah Adams

– Round 3, pick No. 18 (No. 82 overall — from Indianapolis Colts): Illinois TE Tip Reiman

– Round 3, pick No. 27 (No. 90 overall – from Houston Texans): Boston College CB Elijah Jones

– Round 4, pick No. 4 (No. 104 overall): Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

– Round 5, pick No. 3 (No. 138 overall): Clemson Edge Xavier Thomas

– Round 5, pick No. 27 (No. 162 overall – from Houston Texans): Texas OT Christian Jones

– Round 6, pick No. 15 (No. 191 overall — from Indianapolis Colts): UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer

– Round 7, pick No. 6 (No. 226 overall – from New York Giants): Miami CB Jaden Davis

