Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch: ‘We’re just getting started here’

Dec 15, 2023, 7:57 AM

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats claps before the game against the Oregon State Beaver...

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats claps before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

With Arizona playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, the team’s first bowl game since 2017, motivation is not a concern for coach Jedd Fisch.

“First of all, we’re playing Oklahoma, so it’s really hard to not get motivated to play Oklahoma,” Fisch told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “We have an opportunity to possibly finish in the top 10 in the country, top 15 (or) top 10, but we can’t miss out on that opportunity, so our players are extremely excited about it and if you love football and you have a chance to play one more game, I’m not exactly sure how you could not get motivated.”

This year’s Alamo Bowl appearance is the result of the program’s transformation and what Fisch has been building at Arizona over the last several years.

RELATED STORIES

The third-year head coach went 1-11 in his first year on the job before finishing last season 5-7. If the Wildcats beat the Sooners, it would be the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in school history the program has reached 10 wins.

“People want to come to Arizona now and they want to be a part of this,” Fisch said. “Recruits are calling us and transfer portal guys are calling us.”

Despite a plethora of open high-profile jobs and worries that the Florida alum could eventually leave, Fisch wants to continue building the program and expressed his desire to remain in the desert.

“I think (those fears) just kind of go along with the job,” Fisch said. “If you win, people are going to think that you’re going to leave. But I don’t know why we would do that. My family loves it here in Tucson. I’ve got a sixth-grade and ninth-grade daughter. They love it.”

Fisch has said that he wants his assistants and staffers taken care of before reaching a potential extension with the school himself.

He foresees a future with Arizona football having the same level of success that Arizona basketball has had over its history.

“We’re just getting started here,” Fisch said. “We believe we have an opportunity here to turn Arizona football into having the same success that Arizona basketball has had over the last 30 years, but to do that you’ve got to have continuity. To do that you’ve got to have constant support and to do that you’ve got to be able to keep your coaches and keep your players and that’s what we’re working really hard to do.”

Arizona Football

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan makes 2023 AP All-America Third Team

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named to The Associated Press All-American Third Team on Monday for his sophomore season.

4 days ago

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football OL Jordan Morgan opts out of Alamo Bowl to prepare for NFL Draft

No. 14 Arizona football's starting left tackle Jordan Morgan announced he will opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

7 days ago

The Florida State Seminoles...

Dan Bickley

College Football Playoff expansion could be a cure-all for the sport

If you’re looking for something to fix the sport of football, the answer is always more football. That happens with an expanded CFP.

8 days ago

Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats calls out a play during the first quarter against the USC T...

Arizona Sports

All-Pac-12 awards: 2 Wildcats on first team, Noah Fifita wins freshman honor

The Pac-12 named Arizona's Noah Fifita the freshman offensive player of the year. Jordan Morgan and Jacob Manu made All-Pac-12 First Team.

10 days ago

President of the NCAA and former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker...

Associated Press

NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I athletics to help NIL

NCAA president Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he wants the organization to create a new tier of Division I athletics.

10 days ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback vs. Arizona State...

Associated Press

Caleb Williams won’t play for USC in Holiday Bowl, fueling NFL Draft expectations

Quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl, fueling the expectation he will enter the NFL Draft.

11 days ago

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch: ‘We’re just getting started here’