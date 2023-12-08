No. 14 Arizona football’s starting left tackle Jordan Morgan announced he will opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Wildcats take on No. 12 Oklahoma in San Antonio on Dec. 28 to close their season.

Morgan has started all 12 games of Arizona’s 9-3 campaign and earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team. He also accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

“Ever since I was a kid growing up in Tucson, I wanted to play for the University of Arizona,” Morgan wrote.

“To fulfill that dream and play in front of my family, friends and amazing fans has been a blessing. … After much prayer and thought, I have decided it is best for me to opt out of the bowl game and begin my preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream of mine and it’s time to go chase it!”

The Marana native played 41 games for the Wildcats during his college career, 33 over the past three seasons. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2022. Morgan allowed three sacks and three quarterback hits over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Wildcats had the No. 22 scoring offense in FBS at 34.3 points per game with Morgan anchoring the line and Noah Fifita taking over as quarterback for the second half of the season. Arizona was a top 20 team in passing yards, first downs and total offense.

The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler had the 6-foot-5 lineman going No. 33 overall — the first pick in the second round — to the Carolina Panthers on his mock draft.

