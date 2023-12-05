Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

All-Pac-12 awards: 2 Wildcats on first team, Noah Fifita wins freshman honor

Dec 5, 2023, 2:42 PM

Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats calls out a play during the first quarter against the USC T...

Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats calls out a play during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Pac-12 named its final round of conference football awards on Tuesday, with Arizona Wildcats offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and linebacker Jacob Manu landing on the first team.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was additionally named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday for his contributions that helped the Wildcats to a 9-3 finish in the regular season and Alamo Bowl berth.

Morgan returned from a major knee injury to rebuild his NFL stock on one of the league’s elite offenses, while Manu led the team with 97 tackles and added 6.5 sacks, plus an interception.

Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan and place-kicker Tyler Loop made the second team.

Rival Arizona State landed defensive lineman B.J. Green on the second team for co-leading the Sun Devils with six sacks.

Fifita completed 73.6% of his passes, fourth-best in FBS. The quarterback threw for 23 touchdowns, 2,515 yards and five interceptions.

He set a school record with 527 passing yards in a rivalry win against Arizona State and set a record wtih five weekly freshman honors, surpassing the four by Sun Devil freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2019.

This season, Fifita went 6-2 after taking over for Jayden de Laura and holding onto the starting job. He won the final six games of the regular season.

Fifita is the second Wildcat to win that award, which has been handed out every season since 2009. Running back J.J. Taylor was the co-offensive freshman of the 2017 season with Stanford offensive lineman Walker Little, while receiver Mike Thomas shared freshman of the year honors with Oregon State guard Jeremy Perry in 2005.

2023 All-Pac-12 awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Bo Nix, Oregon

Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Freshman Offensive Player of the Year: Noah Fifita, Arizona

Freshman Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Uluave, California

Coach of the Year: Kalen DeBoer, Washington

All-Pac-12 football teams

 

First Team Offense Second Team Offense
QB Bo Nix, Sr., Oregon QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington
RB Jaydn Ott, So., California RB Bucky Irving, Jr., Oregon
RB Damien Martinez, So. Oregon State* RB Dillon Johnson, Jr., Washington
WR Rome Odunze, Jr., Washington* WR Tetairoa McMillan, So., Arizona
WR Troy Franklin, Jr., Oregon WR Brenden Rice, Sr., USC
TE Terrance Ferguson, Jr., Oregon TE Jack Velling, So., Oregon State
OL Taliese Fuaga, Jr., Oregon State OL Tanner Miller, R-Jr., Oregon State
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jr., Oregon OL Parker Brailsford, R-Fr., Washington
OL Troy Fautanu, Jr., Washington OL Sataoa Laumea, Jr., Utah
OL Jordan Morgan, Sr., Arizona OL Duke Clemens, R-Sr., UCLA
OL Jake Levengood, R-Sr., Oregon State OL Joshua Gray, R-Jr., Oregon State
First Team Defense Second Team Defense
DL Laiatu Latu, Sr., UCLA* DL Brennan Jackson, Gr., Washington State
DL Jonah Elliss, Jr., Utah DL Junior Tafuna, Jr., Utah
DL Bralen Trice, Jr., Washington* DL B.J. Green, Jr., Arizona State
DL Brandon Dorlus, Sr., Oregon* DL Sione Lolohea, Jr., Oregon State
LB Jacob Manu, So., Arizona LB Darius Muasau, R-Sr., UCLA
LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Jr., Oregon State LB Jeffrey Bassa, Jr., Oregon
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Sr., Washington LB Karene Reid, Jr., Utah
DB Travis Hunter, So., Colorado DB Jabbar Muhammad, Jr., Washington
DB Khyree Jackson, Sr., Oregon DB Cole Bishop, Jr., Utah
DB Sione Vaki, So., Utah DB Kitan Oladapo, R-Sr., Oregon State
DB Calen Bullock, Jr., USC DB Evan Williams, Sr., Oregon

All-Pac-12 specialists

First Team Specialists Second Team Specialists
PK Joshua Karty, Sr., Stanford* PK Tyler Loop, Jr., Arizona
P Jack Bouwmeester, So., Utah P Lachlan Wilson, R-Jr., California
RS Zachariah Branch, Fr., USC RS Silas Bolden, Jr.., Oregon State
AP/ST Sione Vaki, So., Utah AP/ST Travis Hunter, So., Colorado

ARIZONA: RB Jonah Coleman, So.; WR Jacob Cowing, Sr.; DB Tacario Davis, So.; TE Tanner McLachlan, R-Sr.; DB Ephesians Prysock, So.; OL Jonah Savaiinaea, So.; DB Treydan Stukes, Jr.; DL Taylor Upshaw, Gr.

ARIZONA STATE: RS Elijhah Badger, R-Jr.; OL Leif Fautanu, R-Jr.; DL Dashaun Mallory, Gr.; RB Cam Skattebo, Jr.

