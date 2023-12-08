Close
Arizona State transfer tracker: B.J. Green, Jalin Conyers in portal

Dec 8, 2023, 8:28 AM

BJ Green of Arizona State is in the transfer portal...

Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green (35) pumps his chest after sacking Colorado State quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils enter head coach Kenny Dillingham’s second season with work to do.

The program is coming off a 3-9 season that began with a self-imposed bowl ban. Already, the Sun Devils have been hit with significant transfer portal news.

Tight end Jalin Conyers, co-sack leader B.J. Green and backup quarterback Drew Pyne have all elected to transfer.

Defensive backs Ro Torrence, Demetries Ford and Chris Edmonds, plus defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory and offensive lineman Joey Ramos, have announced they are turning pro.

Here’s a complete rundown of who’s in the portal looking to depart and who ASU has picked up so far.

Arizona State Sun Devils in transfer portal after 2023

TE Jalin Conyers — 30 catches, 362 yards

DT B.J. Green — 39 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 FF

QB Drew Pyne — 273 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

CB Jordan Clark (Notre Dame) — 50 tackles, 9 PDs

LB James Djonkam – 20 tackles

LB Will Shaffer — 5 tackles

RB Javen Jacobs — 3 carries, 8 yards

LB Dylan Devito

WR Alonzo Brown

OL Isaia Glass (left team midseason)

CB Isaiah Johnson (dismissed from team in fall camp)

Transfer portal additions to Arizona State

