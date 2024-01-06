Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds former Ohio State, Saguaro K Parker Lewis

Jan 6, 2024, 3:14 PM

Saguaro kicker Parker Lewis returns to the Valley at Arizona State after stops with USC and Ohio St...

Saguaro kicker Parker Lewis returns to the Valley at Arizona State after stops with USC and Ohio State. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football’s offseason has been about addressing needs, and they addressed another with the addition of former Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis, who announced his decision Saturday.

Dario Longhetto, the Sun Devils’ kicker in 2023, was out of eligibility and didn’t have the resume on deeper attempts that Lewis brings from his USC days.

In addition to filling a need, Lewis is also part of head coach Kenny Dillingham’s efforts to build local roots, hailing from Saguaro High School in the 2020 class. According to 247Sports, he was the third-best kicker prospect as a senior.

The massive kicker listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds spent two seasons at USC followed by two seasons at Ohio State before coming back home to the Valley.

While at USC, Lewis only missed one extra point out of 47 tries and sent through 26 of his 35 field-goal attempts. Here’s how those attempts broke down.

– 8-of-9 from 20-29 yards (88.9%)

– 9-of-11 from 30-39 yards (81.8%)

– 8-of-12 from 40-49 yards (66.7%)

– 1-of-3 from 50+ yards (33.3%) with a career long of 52 yards

He also became somewhat infamous for a targeting ejection, something rarely seen from kickers.

The only time he saw the field as a Buckeye was kicking off twice, both for touchbacks.

He looks to recapture his production from the last time he was in the Valley, connecting on 76 of his 77 extra points and going 5-for-5 on field goals with a long of 48 yards as a senior at Saguaro, helping the Sabercats to a seventh-straight state championship.

