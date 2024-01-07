Arizona State football added three defenders including former New Mexico State safety Myles “Ghost” Rowser from the transfer portal on a busy Sunday.

Rowser entered the transfer portal on Dec. 24 after former Aggies head coach Jerry Kill stepped down. He has two more seasons of college eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back also had offers from TCU, Oregon State, UConn, Illinois, Nevada, Utah and Arkansas State.

In his one season with the Aggies, he had 70 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble over 15 games.

He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Michigan’s Belleville High School. In high school, he had 29 offers including those from Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

He originally committed to Michigan and then Arkansas before later signing with Campbell in North Carolina. In 2022, Rowser played at Campbell and was named an FCS Freshman All-American, where he recorded 44 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.

Former Louisville defensive lineman Jeff Clark transfers to Arizona State

Arizona State also picked up former Louisville defensive lineman Jeff Clark from the transfer portal on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 290-pound lineman entered the transfer portal on Dec. 29 and also had offers from Colorado, Michigan State, California and North Carolina. Clark visited North Carolina on Saturday before making his decision on Sunday.

After three seasons at Georgia State and last season at Louisville, Clark has one more year of college eligibility.

The 2-star lineman from Georgia’s McEachern High School played in all 14 games for Louisville last year and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hurries.

While at Georgia State, he registered 92 tackles and nine sacks in three seasons.

Former Purdue defensive end Roman Pitre selects Arizona State

Arizona State also added outside linebacker Roman Pitre from Purdue on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound EDGE out of Baton Rouge’s University Laboratory School did not appear in any games for the Boilermakers during the last two seaons.

He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19 and also had an offer from Houston before selecting the Sun Devils.

Pitre was a three-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2022, where he won a two district titles and a state championship in 2018.

