Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham kept with his “Activate the Valley” mantra, adding Oregon defensive back transfer Cole Martin in the transfer portal.

Martin and Hawaii starting left tackle transfer Joshua Atkins announced their intentions to join the Sun Devils as transfers on Friday.

what up tempe … 🔱 pic.twitter.com/NRpUuJgwR5 — cole martin (@colemartin21) January 5, 2024

Atkins appeared in all 13 games for Hawaii this past year as a sophomore.

Martin played at Basha High School in Chandler and was ranked as a top-250 prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Dillingham’s Sun Devils after a Thursday visit to campus.

Coming out of Basha, he held offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia and LSU, among others, before choosing Oregon. Locally, ASU and Arizona both offered him as well.

The 5-foot-10 Martin appeared in all 14 games for the Fiesta Bowl champion Ducks, totaling 21 tackles.

ASU fans may remember him most for picking off Cameron Skattebo in the red zone during Oregon’s 49-13 victory over ASU this past season.

Cole Martin's first career interception is an ugly one. 🫣 (🎥: @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/K1QF3TKV9K — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2023

Martin joins quarterback Jacob Conover, linebacker Tate Romney and running back DeCarlos Brooks as players to come to Tempe from Chandler, though all three come from Basha’s rival, Chandler High.

Other transfers in the defensive backfield include Javan Robinson (Washington State), Laterrance Welch (LSU) and Kamari Wilson (Florida).

Plus, Sterling Webb, a defensive back who was teammates with ASU LB transfer Keyshaun Elliot at New Mexico State, said he plans to visit Tempe this weekend.

Though he’s not a new addition, safety Xavion Alford, a USC transfer after the 2022 season, will be eligible this season after his waiver was denied by the NCAA.

The ASU secondary is shaping up to have quite the collection of new talent as it enters the Big 12 in 2024.