Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds Oregon DB transfer Cole Martin, Hawaii LT Joshua Atkins

Jan 5, 2024, 12:48 PM

Defensive back Rodrick Pleasant #16 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with Cole Martin #21after recove...

Defensive back Rodrick Pleasant #16 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with Cole Martin #21after recovering a fumble against the Liberty Flames during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ducks defeated the Flames 45-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham kept with his “Activate the Valley” mantra, adding Oregon defensive back transfer Cole Martin in the transfer portal.

Martin and Hawaii starting left tackle transfer Joshua Atkins announced their intentions to join the Sun Devils as transfers on Friday.

Atkins appeared in all 13 games for Hawaii this past year as a sophomore.

Martin played at Basha High School in Chandler and was ranked as a top-250 prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Dillingham’s Sun Devils after a Thursday visit to campus.

Coming out of Basha, he held offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia and LSU, among others, before choosing Oregon. Locally, ASU and Arizona both offered him as well.

The 5-foot-10 Martin appeared in all 14 games for the Fiesta Bowl champion Ducks, totaling 21 tackles.

ASU fans may remember him most for picking off Cameron Skattebo in the red zone during Oregon’s 49-13 victory over ASU this past season.

Martin joins quarterback Jacob Conover, linebacker Tate Romney and running back DeCarlos Brooks as players to come to Tempe from Chandler, though all three come from Basha’s rival, Chandler High.

RELATED STORIES

Other transfers in the defensive backfield include Javan Robinson (Washington State), Laterrance Welch (LSU) and Kamari Wilson (Florida).

Plus, Sterling Webb, a defensive back who was teammates with ASU LB transfer Keyshaun Elliot at New Mexico State, said he plans to visit Tempe this weekend.

Though he’s not a new addition, safety Xavion Alford, a USC transfer after the 2022 season, will be eligible this season after his waiver was denied by the NCAA.

The ASU secondary is shaping up to have quite the collection of new talent as it enters the Big 12 in 2024.

Arizona State Football

Michel Penix Jr, Washington Huskies quarterback in the Sugar Bowl...

Associated Press

Washington gives Pac-12 final chance to be conference of champions

The curtain will close on the Pac-12's final season as a Power Five football conference on the biggest stage in the sport.

3 days ago

Oregon State Beavers...

Associated Press

College football realignment: Where every Power 5, Group of 5 school is going in 2024

A look at football membership in the Power Five and the Group of Five, largely dating to the launch of the Big 12 in 1996.

4 days ago

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football...

Associated Press

CFP preview: Defenses clash in Michigan-Alabama, red zone key in Texas-Washington

The final four-team College Football Playoff between Michigan-Alabama and Texas-Washington promises to be one of the best.

4 days ago

corbin carroll...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ year in review: The top storylines in 2023

Audio montages for the 2023 calendar year highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run and Phoenix Suns drastic changes.

5 days ago

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl wins Arizona Bowl in his final game before retirement off a go-ahead ...

Associated Press

Wyoming’s Bohl wins Arizona Bowl at the buzzer over Toledo

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl knew this would be his final game before retiring, and his team beat Toledo on a field goal at the buzzer.

6 days ago

Liberty's CJ Daniels celebrates after a reception against New Mexico State during the second half o...

Associated Press

Liberty set for Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon after emotional season sparked by tragedy

After offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide in fall camp, Liberty became a much closer team ahead of its best year in program history.

6 days ago

Arizona State football adds Oregon DB transfer Cole Martin, Hawaii LT Joshua Atkins