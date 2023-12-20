Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

2024 Arizona State football recruiting tracker: Commitments inked on national signing day

Dec 20, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Spor...

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Kenny Dillingham fought through a 3-9 season, his first in charge of the Arizona State football team, with recruiting hardly on the back burner.

The Sun Devils needed him to be working with two burners on full blast to fill the football program’s talent pool while establishing a culture in 2023.

The 33-year-old’s recruiting chops and call to activate the Valley with a full year of recruiting to Tempe will show in the early signing day period on Wednesday.

Arizona State began the day for players to officially sign their letters of intent projecting to have a top-50 recruiting class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. It’s a solid start for a program at a deficit stemming from the ugly, prolonged breakup of the Herm Edwards era.

Here is a list of commitments from high school and community colleges who have signed their national letters of intent in the 2024 recruiting class.

Arizona State football recruiting signing class

4-star TE Jayden Fortier – Tualatin High School (Tualatin, Oregon)

4-star RB Jason Brown – O’Dea High School (Seattle)

3-star OL Champ Westbrooks – Loyola High School (Los Angeles)

3-star CB Chris Johnson Jr. – Aledo High School (Aledo, Texas)

3-star CB Rodney Bimage – Dickinson High School (Dickinson, Texas)

3-star DL James Giggey – Bradshaw Mountain High School (Prescott, Arizona)

3-star DL Ramar Williams – Eastmark High School (Mesa, Arizona)

3-star OL Filiva’a Saluni – Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii)

3-star WR Plas Johnson – Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona)

3-star EDGE Salesi Manu – Bishop Manogue High School (Reno, Nevada)

3-star OL Semisi Tonga – West High School (Salt Lake City, Utah)

3-star P Kanyon Floyd – Horizon High School (Scottsdale, Arizona)

3-star ATH Zechariah Sample – Katy Jordan High School (Fulshear, Texas)

3-star LB Albert Smith – Ponchatoula High School (Ponchatoula, Louisiana)

3-star CB Tony-Louis Nkuba – Lewisville High School (Lewisville, Texas)

3-star OL Terrell Kim – North Medford High School (Medford, Oregon)

3-star S Martell Hughes – Madison High School (San Diego, California)

