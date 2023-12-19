Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball getting closer to whole with Shawn Phillips Jr. nearing return

Dec 19, 2023, 11:09 AM

Shawn Phillips Jr....

Shawn Phillips Jr. #9 of the Arizona State Sun Devils dunks the ball against Shawn Jones Jr. #5 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half in the Barstool Sports Invitational at Wintrust Arena on November 8, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State men’s basketball is getting closer to full strength with Pac-12 play less than two weeks out.

Head coach Bobby Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday center Shawn Phillips Jr. is “very close” to playing again after he has missed the last seven games with a foot injury.

“If it was up to Shawn, it would be tomorrow,” Hurley said ahead of Wednesday’s game against Northwestern at the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Famer Series. “He’s finally feeling like himself. He’s still got a lot of work to do to get the foundation back under him before we can get him to the floor.”

Hurley said Phillips had a good day in practice on Monday and is getting more involved. If Phillips has another positive day at practice on Tuesday, Hurley expects the big man to participate in pregame warmups and dress on Wednesday at Footprint Center, but he is not expected to play.

RELATED STORIES

Phillips is a seven-footer who started the first three games of the season after transferring from LSU, and the Sun Devils have missed his size.

Arizona State will have a break between games after Wednesday with the conference slate starting Dec. 29 against Stanford.

ASU also got back guard Adam Miller after an NCAA eligibility saga ended with a court’s restraint on rules that keep two-time transfers from playing this season.

Miller debuted on Saturday against TCU and led the team with 20 points. He also transferred from LSU with Phillips.

“It was disappointing he had to sit out that many games, but his state of mind has completely changed now that he’s been able to play,” Hurley said. “He’s been a different person these last few days, and you just want these kids ultimately to be happy and have a great experience.”

Hurley said Miller will continue to help with the Sun Devils’ perimeter and free-throw shooting while adding a veteran presence.

The Sun Devils will face a Northwestern team coached by Chris Collins, Hurley’s roommate for a time while they played at Duke. Boo Buie is the Wildcats’ top scorer at 18 points per game, and Hurley called Northwestern a high IQ team that is defensive-minded.

Arizona State Basketball

UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the second h...

Associated Press

AP story of the year: Demise of Pac-12 ushers in super conference era

The Associated Press picked the Pac-12's dissolving and superconference realignment as the sports story of the year for 2023.

15 hours ago

Adam Miller...

Arizona Sports

Adam Miller scores 20 in Arizona State basketball debut, techs doom Sun Devils vs. TCU

Adam Miller's debut performance was the highlight for Arizona State in a blowout loss to TCU on Saturday night.

3 days ago

Adam Miller #44 of the LSU Tigers drives to the basket against Myreon Jones #0 of the Florida Gator...

Kellan Olson

ASU’s Hurley: Adam Miller ‘lit up the gym’ after news of temporary eligibility

Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley indicated LSU transfer Adam Miller should make his season debut on Saturday.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live […]

5 days ago

Adam Miller...

Associated Press

College athletes denied chance to play after 2nd transfer can return to competition, for now

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

6 days ago

Bronny James, USC...

Associated Press

Bronny James debuts for USC nearly five months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James showed off his defensive skills in his college debut for USC nearly five months after a cardiac arrest.

9 days ago

Arizona State basketball getting closer to whole with Shawn Phillips Jr. nearing return