Arizona State football flips OL Terrell Kim from Oregon State

Arizona State football’s weekend kept adding late into Saturday night with the addition of offensive lineman Terrell Kim, he announced.

Kim, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound inside lineman, is rated by 247Sports as the 38th-best at his position in the class of 2024 and 5th-best among all Oregon prospects. He was previously committed to Oregon State.

With Kim and tight end Jayden Fortier (No. 1), the Sun Devils now have two top-five prospects from Oregon, where ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham called the offense for the Ducks.

Kim represents the fourth inside offensive lineman to commit from the class of 2024, a position group which also features Arkansas transfer Joey Su’a.

Arizona State now has a 2024 class ranked 35th-best in the country (fifth in the Big 12) featuring two four-stars and 26 three-stars. The Sun Devils pair that freshman class with their fourth-best (second in the Big 12) transfer class that features one four-star and 10 three-stars.

Sun Devils look to continue rebuilding their offensive line, reportedly hosting transfers tackle Savion Byrd from Oklahoma and guard Shancco Matautia from New Mexico for visits over the weekend.

In recent days, ASU has also extended an offer to USC transfer tackle Michael Tarquin. They’ve also hosted 2024 four-star tackle Rustin Young, who was previously committed to Oregon State with Kim.

The Arizona State offensive line is trying to patch together a group after losing players such as Ben Coleman (eligibility), Aaron Frost (eligibility), Joey Ramos (NFL Draft) and Isaia Glass (transfer to Oklahoma State).