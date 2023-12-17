Close
Arizona State football flips OL Terrell Kim from Oregon State

Dec 17, 2023, 3:06 PM

Terrell Kim...

Terrell Kim with his future position coach, Saga Tuitele, while on his visit to ASU. (terrell_kim75/Instagram)

(terrell_kim75/Instagram)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football’s weekend kept adding late into Saturday night with the addition of offensive lineman Terrell Kim, he announced.

Kim, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound inside lineman, is rated by 247Sports as the 38th-best at his position in the class of 2024 and 5th-best among all Oregon prospects. He was previously committed to Oregon State.

With Kim and tight end Jayden Fortier (No. 1), the Sun Devils now have two top-five prospects from Oregon, where ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham called the offense for the Ducks.

Kim represents the fourth inside offensive lineman to commit from the class of 2024, a position group which also features Arkansas transfer Joey Su’a.

