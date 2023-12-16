Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former USC WR/RB Raleek Brown announces commitment to ASU

Dec 16, 2023, 2:11 PM

Raleek Brown #14 of the USC Trojans celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fi...

Raleek Brown #14 of the USC Trojans celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former USC wide receiver Raleek Brown announced he’s transferring to Arizona State on Saturday.

The former five-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School will be the highest rated player to suit up for ASU under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Brown, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, made the announcement when he was on-campus for his official visit.

Brown had six total TDs (three rushing and three receiving) for the Trojans in 2022 as a backup running back.

RELATED STORIES

He redshirted this year and transitioned from running back to more of a slot receiver role prior to the season.

He played in two games for USC this year, accruing a 14-yard reception against San Jose State on Aug. 26, while adding a 2-yard rushing touchdown and two catches in a Nov. 4 loss against Washington.

Brown played in all 14 games for the Trojans in 2022 and displayed his versatility. He rushed for 227 yards on 42 carries, caught 16 passes for 175 yards and returned 24 kickoffs for a total of 517 yards.

Over the past two seasons at USC, Brown totaled 45 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 19 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

As a high schooler, Brown originally committed to Oklahoma but decommitted following Lincoln Riley’s move from Norman to Los Angeles. In high school, Brown received offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Arizona, ASU, Cal, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State.

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Jake Plummer talks being 2023 Fiesta Bowl parade co-grand marshal, state of college football

Former Arizona Sate and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer joined Bickley & Marotta to discuss being co-grand marshal for the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, Sun Devils football memories and his latest venture. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: […]

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live […]

2 days ago

Adam Miller...

Associated Press

College athletes denied chance to play after 2nd transfer can return to competition, for now

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

3 days ago

Semisi Tonga...

Damon Allred

3-star OL Semisi Tonga flips to Arizona State football

Arizona State football kept adding with 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman Semisi Tonga from Salt Lake City West High School.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona State QB commit Sam Leavitt talks decision to transfer from Michigan State, transfer process

Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday. Leavitt joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo to talk about his decision to enter the transfer portal, why he chose Arizona State and the entire transfer process. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Getty Images

5 days ago

Sam Leavitt, former Michigan State quarterback transfers to Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Michigan State transfer, past Kenny Dillingham QB recruit Sam Leavitt commits to Arizona State

Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday, per Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

5 days ago

Former USC WR/RB Raleek Brown announces commitment to ASU