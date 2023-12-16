Former USC WR/RB Raleek Brown announces commitment to ASU

Former USC wide receiver Raleek Brown announced he’s transferring to Arizona State on Saturday.

The former five-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School will be the highest rated player to suit up for ASU under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Brown, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, made the announcement when he was on-campus for his official visit.

Brown had six total TDs (three rushing and three receiving) for the Trojans in 2022 as a backup running back.

He redshirted this year and transitioned from running back to more of a slot receiver role prior to the season.

He played in two games for USC this year, accruing a 14-yard reception against San Jose State on Aug. 26, while adding a 2-yard rushing touchdown and two catches in a Nov. 4 loss against Washington.

Brown played in all 14 games for the Trojans in 2022 and displayed his versatility. He rushed for 227 yards on 42 carries, caught 16 passes for 175 yards and returned 24 kickoffs for a total of 517 yards.

Over the past two seasons at USC, Brown totaled 45 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 19 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

As a high schooler, Brown originally committed to Oklahoma but decommitted following Lincoln Riley’s move from Norman to Los Angeles. In high school, Brown received offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Arizona, ASU, Cal, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State.

