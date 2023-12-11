Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The addition to head coach Kenny Dillingham’s team gives the depth chart a boost after losing Drew Pyne to the portal last week.

Leavitt played sparingly as a freshman in 2023, appearing in split time over four games with his redshirt abilities still intact and four years of eligibility remaining. He’s expected to compete with Jaden Rashada for the starting job, according to Gambadoro.

He completed 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback added 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

Leavitt was 247 Sports’ 18th-ranked quarterback and a four-star prospect out of West Linn, Oregon two years ago. The first offer listed by 247 Sports came from Florida State in June 2021, when Dillingham was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Seminoles.

As a transfer, Leavitt said he had earned offers from Oregon State, BYU, Utah and Washington State. He reportedly visited Arizona State starting Friday, reported SBLive Sports’ Andrew Nemec.

Michigan State hired head coach Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State in November, hoping he can rebuild a program that crumbled with Mel Tucker in charge.

Smith did not recruit Leavitt out of the Beavers’ home state, which Leavitt acknowledged to Spartans Illustrated when discussing his decision to transfer.

Tucker was suspended in early September and fired later in the month for acknowledging he had phone sex with a vendor who was paid to speak with his team about how to prevent sexual abuse and misbehavior. Interim coach Harlon Barnett went 2-8 in place of Tucker.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

