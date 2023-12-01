Arizona State quarterback and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne is expected to enter the transfer portal in search of a third college home, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Friday.

Thamel adds that Pyne has three years of eligibility left.

Trenton Bourguet, who started eight games this year, announced Friday he will remain at Arizona State with one year of eligibility remaining.

Sun Devil Nation, the road hasn't been an easy one but I have trusted God every step of the way. I am blessed and honored to have the opportunity to represent ASU for my final year of college football. Thanks to ALL of you who have supported me and my teammates on our journeys. pic.twitter.com/Elbw0gBR2B — TB16 (@Trenton__B16) December 1, 2023

Pyne made two appearances (one start) for ASU in 2023, completing 26-of-49 passes (53%) for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He took 11 sacks in those two games, losses to USC and Fresno State in September.

In fall camp, it appeared Pyne had grabbed hold of a starting quarterback position in a competition that included freshman Jaden Rashada, returnee Trenton Bourguet and transfer Jacob Conover.

A hamstring injury ultimately took Pyne out of the running, leading Rashada to start the first two games before suffering a leg injury himself. Bourguet started the Fresno State game before getting hurt, pushing Pyne into action for part of that game.

But Pyne fumbled twice and injured his leg before ASU turned to Conover down the stretch.

Pyne did play significantly in a 42-28 loss to USC, throwing for 221 yards, two scores and a pick while fumbling again. It was the first game for Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham calling plays, a duty he took that week from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

Bourguet, Conover and Rashada went on to play the rest of the way with Pyne battling injuries.

Pyne could be coveted in the transfer portal considering his experience.

He spent 2020-22 at Notre Dame. In 2022, he completed 65% of his passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

What does Arizona State’s QB room look like in 2024?

Arizona State still has Rashada and Conover on the roster, with the former the favorite to be the starter next season.

Bourguet staying for his final college season gives Dillingham a reliable backup, however.

Bourguet battled injuries and completed 61% of his passes for 1,486 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. He threw for another 1,490 yards with a 71% completion percentage in 2022, with 11 touchdowns to six picks in that season.

Rashada completed 44 of 82 passes (54%) for four touchdowns nad three picks despite appearing in just three games on the season: the first two against Southern Utah and Oklahoma State and then the finale against the Arizona Wildcats.

