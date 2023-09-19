Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham had a handful of injury updates to run through on Tuesday, and the most notable came at quarterback, with Drew Pyne likely to return while Trenton Bourguet is doubtful.

“So obviously Drew has a chance, probably will return this week,” he said.

Bourguet got the nod in place of the injured Jaden Rashada for Saturday’s 29-0 loss to Fresno State but injured his leg late in the first quarter. Pyne relieved him and also left the game due to an injury, a different one than the hamstring problem that plagued him in the offseason that also seemed to still be affecting him.

Fourth-string quarterback Jacob Conover took over for Pyne in the third quarter and finished the game. All three quarterbacks struggled immensely.

Bourguet’s lone full drive lasted three plays and ended in an interception. After he was injured during the Sun Devils’ second drive that was finding some momentum, Pyne lost a fumble on his first play. Pyne went on to finish 5-for-13 with 52 yards, two interceptions and two lost fumbles. Pyne completed six of his 16 pass attempts for 89 yards with two interceptions.

In addition, starting tight end Jalin Conyers is set to return after missing a week while defensive tackle Anthoine Cooper is on pace to make his season debut. Defensive end Clayton Smith, who also got hurt during Saturday’s defeat, is doubtful as well.

The Sun Devils will need as many able bodies as they can get ahead of Saturday’s primetime matchup against No. 5 USC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

