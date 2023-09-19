Close
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football shutout at home by Fresno State

Sep 18, 2023, 8:05 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell and Jesse Morrison react to Arizona State football’s 29-0 loss to Fresno State at home on Saturday.

The Sun Devils’ shutout loss to the Bulldogs (3-0) was the first time ASU was shutout at Mountain America Stadium since 1988 to USC. Arizona State (1-2) turned the ball over eight times and played three quarterbacks due to injury.

Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada was out with an undisclosed injury.

Trenton Bourguet, the team’s starter in 2022, received the starting nod. He suffered a lower leg injury on his the possession of the game.

Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne replaced Bourguet before leaving with a muscle injury in the same leg he suffered the hamstring injury in at Camp Tontozona in August.

BYU transfer Jacob Conover replaced Pyne and finished the game.

All three quarterbacks played lackluster on Saturday and the injuries to Bourguet and Pyne were two of the many Sun Devil injuries in the game.

The one positive for ASU on Saturday was the play of the defense. The Sun Devils had six sacks in the game and limited Fresno State to 29 points, despite the eight turnovers.

ASU’s next game is at home on Saturday against No. 5 USC.

It can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com. 

Arizona State Football

ASU QB Jacob Conover, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Spor...

