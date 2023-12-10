Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football lands LSU CB transfer Laterrance Welch, a former 4-star recruit

Dec 10, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

LSU cornerback Laterrance Welch...

LSU cornerback Laterrance Welch (5) in action during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole' Miss Rebels on September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football picked up LSU cornerback and former consensus four-star recruit Laterrance Welch from the transfer portal, Welch announced on Sunday.

Welch joined a growing group of incoming transfers this weekend with visits going on, including fellow defensive back Javan Robinson of Washington State.

The Sun Devils’ secondary lost nickel/safety Jordan Clark to Notre Dame in the transfer portal, while Ro Torrence, Demetries Ford and Chris Edmonds entered the NFL Draft.

Welch and Robinson join a group with upper classmen Shamari Simmons and Ed Woods along with Xavion Alford who will make his ASU debut after sitting out in 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laterrance Welch (@laterrancew11)

Welch stayed in his home state by committing to LSU from Acadiana High School, and 247Sports ranked him the No. 156 recruit in the country.

He played in 13 games as a true freshman and had four tackles playing primarily on special teams. The corner made nine tackles with a pass defensed in nine games during 2023.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back has two years of eligibility remaining.

ASU also added transfer tight end Markeston Douglas, tight end Cameron Harpole and defensive end Justin Wodtly.

