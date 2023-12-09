Arizona State football landed tight end transfer Markeston Douglas from Florida State on Friday, as he announced his commitment during his visit.

Douglas is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound pass catcher who has played in all 13 Seminoles games in each of the past two seasons under head coach and former ASU offensive coordinator Mike Norvell.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was his offensive coordinator at FSU from 2020-21. Douglas didn’t see the field that year and played in just four games the following season, but has played in every game since.

Douglas has caught 25 passes with four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Along with 2024 commit Jayden Fortier, Douglas will work to replace Jalin Conyers, who is in the transfer portal, and Messiah Swinson, who is out of eligibility. Bryce Pierre, who played in 12 games and totaled 139 yards on 17 catches, is the only potential returner from the tight end room still in the program.

Douglas represents the first transfer addition of the offseason, though multiple incoming freshmen have also pledged their services to Dillingham.

Four-star running back Jason Brown committed earlier in the week, building depth behind returning starter Cameron Skattebo.

Douglas, Pierre, Fortier, Skattebo and Brown are in line to suit up for a potential new-look offense led by new offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

