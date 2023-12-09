Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football lands TE transfer Markeston Douglas from Florida State

Dec 8, 2023, 8:58 PM

Markeston Douglas...

Markeston Douglas #85 of the Florida State Seminoles goes into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football landed tight end transfer Markeston Douglas from Florida State on Friday, as he announced his commitment during his visit.

Douglas is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound pass catcher who has played in all 13 Seminoles games in each of the past two seasons under head coach and former ASU offensive coordinator Mike Norvell.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was his offensive coordinator at FSU from 2020-21. Douglas didn’t see the field that year and played in just four games the following season, but has played in every game since.

Douglas has caught 25 passes with four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

