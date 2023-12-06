Close
Arizona State football nabs commitment from 4-star RB recruit Jason Brown

Dec 5, 2023, 8:06 PM

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Four-star running back recruit Jason Brown from O’Dea High School in Seattle announced a commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back is rated as the 16th-best running back and the 173rd player in the country by 247 Sports’ composite ranking. He’s the highest-ranked commitment to the Sun Devils’ 2024 class.

Four-star ASU tight end commit Jayden Fortier hinted at Brown’s pending pledge with an X post on Monday.

The Sun Devils ranked 58th with 15 recruits for the 2024 class before Brown joined the class.

Brown visited Arizona State’s campus. His commitment follows ASU reportedly adding former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as its new offensive coordinator, and the running back reposted Arroyo’s picture of Mountain America Stadium posted to the social media site.

The Sun Devils’ running back room includes Cam Skattebo, who has a year remaining and rushed for 783 yards on 164 yards per carry this past season. Backup DeCarlos Brooks (48 carries, 259 yards) and freshman Kyson Brown (23 carries, 106 yards) are also in the fold.

