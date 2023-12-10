Arizona State football continues to add talent on both sides of the ball from the transfer portal this weekend.

Cameron Harpole, a tight end transfer from San Diego State, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Saturday night. ASU then landed Washington State defensive back Javan Robinson and Cincinnati defensive lineman Justin Wodtly from the portal, who posted their commitments Sunday morning.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has been posting on X different loading gifs with recruits visiting, suggesting more help is on the way to boost a program that won three games in 2023, his first season in charge.

Cameron Harpole

Harpole was the second tight end to say he was transferring to Tempe after Florida State’s Markeston Douglas on Friday. The two retool a position group that won’t have Jalin Conyers (transfer portal) or Messiah Swinson (out of eligibility).

The listed 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end spent three seasons with the Aztecs. He redshirted in 2021 after committing as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN from Prosper, Texas.

Harpole got on the field in 2022, mostly on special teams with 31 offensive snaps. His role in the offense grew this past season, as he caught seven passes for 69 yards in 283 offensive snaps. He had three receptions for 46 yards in his final game on Nov. 25 against Fresno State. Harpole will have two years of eligibility.

Javan Robinson

Robinson comes over after spending the last two years in Pullman, playing for ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward in 2022. He played three games as a true freshman that season.

The 6-foot defensive back played seven games in his redshirt freshman season in 2023, recording 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass defense.

Robinson was a consensus three-star prospect from Florida.

Justin Wodtly

Wodtly played 30 games with the Bearcats over the last four seasons, 24 since the start of 2022. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive end recorded 31 combined tackles and three sacks in 2022.

He closed his Cincinnati tenure with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. The Sun Devils will visit Cincinnati in 2024 as part of ASU’s first year in the Big 12.

Wodtly provides depth up front after Arizona State co-sack leader defensive lineman B.J. Green entered the transfer portal on Monday.

ASU also received commitments from high schoolers four-star running back Jason Brown and three-star edge rusher Salesi Manu this past week.

