Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds Florida DB Kamari Wilson, SDSU LB Zyrus Fiaseu in transfer portal

Dec 16, 2023, 7:47 PM

Kamari Wilson...

Silas Bolden #7 of the Oregon State Beavers dives over Kamari Wilson #5 of the Florida Gators for extra yardage during the second half of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football continued to make strides in the transfer portal Saturday after nabbing USC wide receiver and former five-star (Rivals) recruit Raleek Brown.

Florida safety Kamari Wilson, another consensus top 75 recruit out of high school (IMG Academy), announced his commitment to ASU after spending the past two seasons with the Gators.

It didn’t stop there, as San Diego State’s leading tackler from 2023 Zyrus Fiaseu and 346-pound offensive lineman Joey Su’a from Arkansas also announced their intent to play for head coach Kenny Dillingham in Tempe.

ASU’s transfer class is ranked No. 4 in the country for 2024 by 247sports.

Kamari Wilson

RELATED STORIES

Wilson played for former ASU offensive coordinator and current Gators head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville. He was a five-star recruit rated by ESPN and four-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals out of high school. 247sports ranked him the No. 74 recruit in his class and the No. 9 safety.

The 6-foot defensive back played 13 games as a true freshman, primarily at free safety with some reps in the slot. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

He played in three games this past season, none after Week 3 as he came off the depth chart.

Wilson joins LSU’s Laterrance Welch and Washington State’s Javan Robinson as Power 5 defensive backs transferring into the ASU secondary.

Zyrus Fiaseu

Fiaseu made 66 combined tackles in 12 games for the Aztecs in 2023, 11.5 of which were for a loss. He made 5.5 sacks, forced and recovered three fumbles with five passes defensed in a breakout season.

The 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit from Las Vegas and debuted for SDSU in 2021. He redshirted that season and played all 13 games in 2022.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Joey Su’a

Su’a was also a consensus three-star interior offensive line prospect from Bentonville High School in Arkansas.

He did not play as a true freshman in 2023 for the Razorbacks but is the first offensive lineman in the transfer portal to commit to ASU.

The Sun Devils lost tackle Isaia Glass in the portal to Oklahoma State, while tackle Joey Ramos entered the NFL Draft.

Arizona State Football

Raleek Brown #14 of the USC Trojans celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fi...

David Veenstra

Former USC WR/RB Raleek Brown announces commitment to ASU

Former USC wide receiver Raleek Brown is transferring to ASU. The former five-star recruit will have three years of eligibility remaining.

6 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Jake Plummer talks being 2023 Fiesta Bowl parade co-grand marshal, state of college football

Former Arizona Sate and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer joined Bickley & Marotta to discuss being co-grand marshal for the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, Sun Devils football memories and his latest venture. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: […]

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live […]

2 days ago

Adam Miller...

Associated Press

College athletes denied chance to play after 2nd transfer can return to competition, for now

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

3 days ago

Semisi Tonga...

Damon Allred

3-star OL Semisi Tonga flips to Arizona State football

Arizona State football kept adding with 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman Semisi Tonga from Salt Lake City West High School.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona State QB commit Sam Leavitt talks decision to transfer from Michigan State, transfer process

Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Monday. Leavitt joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo to talk about his decision to enter the transfer portal, why he chose Arizona State and the entire transfer process. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Getty Images

5 days ago

Arizona State football adds Florida DB Kamari Wilson, SDSU LB Zyrus Fiaseu in transfer portal