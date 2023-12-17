Arizona State football continued to make strides in the transfer portal Saturday after nabbing USC wide receiver and former five-star (Rivals) recruit Raleek Brown.

Florida safety Kamari Wilson, another consensus top 75 recruit out of high school (IMG Academy), announced his commitment to ASU after spending the past two seasons with the Gators.

It didn’t stop there, as San Diego State’s leading tackler from 2023 Zyrus Fiaseu and 346-pound offensive lineman Joey Su’a from Arkansas also announced their intent to play for head coach Kenny Dillingham in Tempe.

ASU’s transfer class is ranked No. 4 in the country for 2024 by 247sports.

Kamari Wilson

Wilson played for former ASU offensive coordinator and current Gators head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville. He was a five-star recruit rated by ESPN and four-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals out of high school. 247sports ranked him the No. 74 recruit in his class and the No. 9 safety.

The 6-foot defensive back played 13 games as a true freshman, primarily at free safety with some reps in the slot. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

He played in three games this past season, none after Week 3 as he came off the depth chart.

Wilson joins LSU’s Laterrance Welch and Washington State’s Javan Robinson as Power 5 defensive backs transferring into the ASU secondary.

Zyrus Fiaseu

Fiaseu made 66 combined tackles in 12 games for the Aztecs in 2023, 11.5 of which were for a loss. He made 5.5 sacks, forced and recovered three fumbles with five passes defensed in a breakout season.

The 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit from Las Vegas and debuted for SDSU in 2021. He redshirted that season and played all 13 games in 2022.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Joey Su’a

Su’a was also a consensus three-star interior offensive line prospect from Bentonville High School in Arkansas.

He did not play as a true freshman in 2023 for the Razorbacks but is the first offensive lineman in the transfer portal to commit to ASU.

The Sun Devils lost tackle Isaia Glass in the portal to Oklahoma State, while tackle Joey Ramos entered the NFL Draft.

