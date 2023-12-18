Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football bolsters offensive line with Shancco Matautia from transfer portal

Dec 17, 2023, 7:20 PM

Offensive lineman Shancco Matautia...

Offensive lineman Shancco Matautia announced his commitment to Arizona State. (X Photo/@shancco56)

(X Photo/@shancco56)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Head coach Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State football continued another weekend of adding experience from the transfer portal Sunday night when offensive lineman Shancco Matautia announced his commitment to the program.

Matautia was a starting guard for New Mexico over the past two seasons after earning a redshirt in 2021. He is a 346-pound lineman from Servite High School in Southern California, from where he was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Stanford and San Diego State both presented offers to Matautia after entering the portal.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Matautia is the second transfer portal addition to ASU’s offensive line room after Joey Su’a from Arkansas, another interior lineman. Su’a was also a three-star recruit, but he did not play last season for the Razorbacks.

ASU also landed offensive line recruit Terrell Kim from North Medford High School this weekend, who flipped from Oregon State.

247Sports ranks ASU’s transfer class No. 4 in the country.

