ASU football adds New Mexico State standout LB Keyshaun Elliott

Arizona State added another transfer at a position of need, this time pulling from nearby New Mexico State in linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, he announced.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound former Aggie totaled 111 tackles including 10 for loss and 2.5 sacks as a sophomore. One of his best games came in a road game against Fiesta Bowl participant Liberty when Elliott had nine tackles.

Rated as a three-star by 247Sports Composite coming out of high school in the class of 2022, Elliott developed into an All-Conference player by his sophomore year.

He joins Jordan Crook (Arkansas) and Zyrus Fiasea (San Diego State) as other transfer additions to the Sun Devils’ linebacker room this offseason.

A fellow New Mexico State defender, Myles Rowser, was offered by ASU after he entered the portal on Wednesday.

The 6-foot Rowser was a top-250 recruit by 247Sports Composite in 2022 and earned FCS All-America honors at Campbell as a freshman before landing at NMSU as a sophomore where he tallied 70 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble.

ASU has brought in transfer additions in pairs already this offseason:

– OL Joey Su’a and LB Jordan Crook (Arkansas)

– TE Cameron Harpole and LB Zyrus Fiasea (San Diego State)

Should Rowser join Elliott in Tempe, they could add their names to the list.