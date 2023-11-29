Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Tight end Jalin Conyers announces transfer out of Arizona State football

Nov 29, 2023, 10:11 AM

Jalin Conyers...

Tight end Jalin Conyers #12 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs with the football against the Arizona Wildcats on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers announced on social media Wednesday that he will transfer out of the football program as a graduate with one year of eligibility left.

“Thank you Coach (Adam) Breneman and Coach Herm (Edwards) for giving me the opportunity to come to ASU,” Conyers wrote in a post to X, referring to ASU’s former tight ends coach and head coach, respectively. “I would also like to thank Coach (Juston) Wood and Coach (Shaun) Aguano for providing me a chance to show what I can do.

“To Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, Coach (Jason) Mohns, and Coach (Bobby) Wade, thank you for helping me to continue turning myself into the player and man I want to be all while challenging, encouraging, and believing in me.”

Conyers, who played three years for the Sun Devils, tallied 362 receiving yards on 30 catches this year.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tight end also contributed behind center in a unique package, where he completed 5 of 6 passes for 20 yards and added 22 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

He had his best season in 2022, making 38 grabs for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Among tight end options for 2024, the Sun Devils return Bryce Pierre, who posted 17 catches for 139 yards, and have a commitment from 4-star prospect Jayden Fortier, the 23rd-ranked player at his position in the 2024 recruiting class.

