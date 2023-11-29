Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Report: Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin not returning

Nov 29, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 8:11 am

Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin...

Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will not return to the Sun Devils’ football program in 2024 after a one-year stint under head coach Kenny Dillingham, reports ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The writing had been on the wall after Dillingham, a former OC himself, took over play-calling duties following the Sun Devils’ third game of the year, a 29-0 loss to Fresno State. Dillingham is searching for a new offensive coordinator to call plays for next season, SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman adds.

Dillingham and Arizona State had worked on contract extensions for other assistants in the middle of the 2023 season, getting a new deal done with defensive coordinator Brian Ward that lasts through 2026.

ASU had struggled through three games, scoring no points in the second halves of a win against Southern Utah to open the year and a 27-15 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2. That was despite having freshman starter Jaden Rashada in those first two games before injuries piled up before and during the shutout against Fresno State.

RELATED STORIES

Baldwin, who was also the quarterbacks coach, oversaw a unit that due to injuries in its unit and the offensive line struggled mightily. While Rashada came on late in camp to win the job to begin 2023, he only showed flashes thanks to his arm talent, completing 54% of his passes for 485 yards in three games, tossing four touchdowns to three interceptions.

Rashada led the team in touchdown passes, as senior Trenton Bourguet played the majority of the season — some while injured. Bourguet threw just one touchdown to four picks, completing 61% of his passes for 1,486 yards.

Arizona State in the final weeks of the season relied heavily on tight end Jalin Conyers and running back Cam Skattebo to take snaps, as backup quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Jacob Conover struggled when they were healthy.

Baldwin joined the Sun Devils as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a stint as Cal Poly’s head coach from 2020-22.

While the 50-year-old’s 4-21 record there was an eyesore, he went 10-3 in one season as head coach at Central Washington (2007) and 85-32 leading Eastern Washington (2008-16). At EWU, Baldwin won an FCS title (2010) and appeared in three more semifinals at the Big Sky school from 2008-16.

He coached current Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp in the final four years of his career at EWU, helping the wideout set FCS records for receptions (428) and receiving yards (6,464) in a career.

Baldwin made the leap to become assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at California and had several different job titles at the Pac-12 school from 2017-19.

Arizona State Football

Jalin Conyers...

Arizona Sports

Tight end Jalin Conyers announces transfer out of Arizona State football

Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers announced on social media Wednesday that he will transfer out of the football program.

1 hour ago

Trent Bray...

Arizona Sports

Oregon State names Trent Bray, former Arizona State assistant, next head football coach

Oregon State named Trent Bray, a former Arizona State assistant, its next head football coach on Tuesday evening.  

13 hours ago

Oregon State v Arizona...

Associated Press

State Supreme Court puts on hold ruling that gave Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12

The Washington state Supreme Court granted a request to hold a ruling that gave Oregon State and Washington State control of the conference.

20 hours ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State walloped by Arizona in Territorial Cup

On the latest State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to Arizona State football's 59-23 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State walloped by No. 15 Arizona in 97th Territorial Cup

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State walloped by No. 15 Arizona in 97th Territorial Cup. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

4 days ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham confident in QB Jaden Rashada moving forward

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham discussed what he saw from freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada in his return against Arizona.

4 days ago

Report: Arizona State offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin not returning