Arizona State football continued its slew of transfer portal additions on Sunday with Jordan Crook, an inside linebacker from Arkansas.

The former consensus three-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, played 25 games over the past two seasons for the Razorbacks, including a start in last season’s Liberty Bowl against Kansas.

He came up with a career-high seven tackles in the wild 55-53 win over the Jayhawks.

In 2023, Crook played 408 snaps, 141 on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished his sophomore campaign with 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and a force fumble.

He picked ASU with two years of eligibility remaining over Central Florida, Liberty and Memphis.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and the football program have had quite the weekend with fellow Power 5 transfers tight end Markeston Douglas (Florida State), defensive back Javan Robinson (Washington State), cornerback Laterrance Welch (LSU) and defensive lineman J.P. Deeter (Purdue).

Dillingham teased more announcements coming.

See you tomorrow morning ……… 😏 pic.twitter.com/YzxYdh7QIs — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) December 10, 2023

J.P. Deeter

Purdue defensive lineman J.P. Deeter’s announcement came shortly after Crook’s, helping to provide depth on the Sun Devils’ front.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman was a three-star coming out of Manvel High in Texas in 2021 who also held offers from Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

Follow @AZSports