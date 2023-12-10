Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arkansas LB Jordan Crook transferring to Arizona State football

Dec 10, 2023, 4:56 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Jordan Crook...

MarShawn Lloyd #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks is tackled in the second half by Jordan Crook #36 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football continued its slew of transfer portal additions on Sunday with Jordan Crook, an inside linebacker from Arkansas.

The former consensus three-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, played 25 games over the past two seasons for the Razorbacks, including a start in last season’s Liberty Bowl against Kansas.

He came up with a career-high seven tackles in the wild 55-53 win over the Jayhawks.

RELATED STORIES

In 2023, Crook played 408 snaps, 141 on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished his sophomore campaign with 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and a force fumble.

He picked ASU with two years of eligibility remaining over Central Florida, Liberty and Memphis.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and the football program have had quite the weekend with fellow Power 5 transfers tight end Markeston Douglas (Florida State), defensive back Javan Robinson (Washington State), cornerback Laterrance Welch (LSU) and defensive lineman J.P. Deeter (Purdue).

Dillingham teased more announcements coming.

J.P. Deeter

Purdue defensive lineman J.P. Deeter’s announcement came shortly after Crook’s, helping to provide depth on the Sun Devils’ front.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman was a three-star coming out of Manvel High in Texas in 2021 who also held offers from Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

Arizona State Football

BJ Green of Arizona State is in the transfer portal...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State transfer tracker: B.J. Green, Jalin Conyers in portal

Arizona State Sun Devils, including tight end Jalin Conyers and defensive tackle B.J. Green, have entered the transfer portal after 2023.

1 hour ago

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech...

Damon Allred

Arizona State football transfer Jalin Conyers chooses Texas Tech

Former Sun Devil standout at tight end -- and sometimes at quarterback -- Jalin Conyers will transfer to Texas Tech.

2 hours ago

LSU cornerback Laterrance Welch...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands LSU CB transfer Laterrance Welch, a former 4-star recruit

Arizona State football picked up LSU cornerback and former four-star recruit Laterrance Welch from the transfer portal, Welch announced.

5 hours ago

Quarterback Ty Thompson...

Arizona Sports

Oregon QB Ty Thompson, a former top recruit from Mesquite entering transfer portal

Oregon Ducks quarterback and Mesquite High School standout Ty Thompson is entering the transfer portal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

6 hours ago

Cameron Harpole...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football adds TE Cameron Harpole, DB Javan Robinson in transfer portal

Arizona State football continues to add talent on both sides of the ball from the transfer portal this weekend.

9 hours ago

Jayden Daniels, Heisman...

Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels of LSU wins Heisman

Former ASU and current LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was awarded the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football's most outstanding player.

24 hours ago

Arkansas LB Jordan Crook transferring to Arizona State football