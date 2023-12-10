Close
Oregon QB Ty Thompson, a former top recruit from Mesquite entering transfer portal

Dec 10, 2023, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

Quarterback Ty Thompson...

Quarterback Ty Thompson #13 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Oregon Ducks quarterback and back-to-back state title winner at Mesquite High School Ty Thompson is entering the transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Sunday.

Thompson reposted the report a day after posting a photo of himself walking away from Oregon helmets.

The Valley native becomes one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits in the portal after Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his commitment to Oregon. Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix started the past two seasons for the Ducks under head coach Dan Lanning, who took over for Mario Cristobal ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Thompson completed 42-of-66 passes at UO for 456 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He worked with Arizona State head coach and ex-Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for a season in 2022.

Thamel added Thompson wants to join a “high level program where he can compete immediately for the starting job.”

Thompson had a decorated career at Mesquite, winning the Ed Doherty Award Trophy, handed to Arizona’s top high school player each year. Rivals called him a five-star recruit, while ESPN and 247Sports had him at four stars. 247Sports ranked him the No. 2 player out of Arizona.

His numbers at Mesquite: 9,891 passing yards and 100 touchdowns with 1,145 rushing yards and 20 scores.

He received offers from Arizona State and Arizona coming out of high school. Miami also sent him an offer, and Cristobal now coaches the Hurricanes.

Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining.

Oregon QB Ty Thompson, a former top recruit from Mesquite entering transfer portal