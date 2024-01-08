Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona DL Jacob Kongaika transfers to Arizona State

Jan 7, 2024, 8:45 PM

Former Wildcat Jacob Kongaika is transferring from Tucson to Tempe and will be a Sun Devil. (@KongaikaRich/X photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football added some spice to the intrastate rivalry with Arizona in adding defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika, who played two seasons for the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman was a three-star prospect out of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. and also held an offer from UCLA among others before landing in Tucson.

Kongaika saw the field in 22 games over his two Arizona seasons, including all 13 in the 10-win 2023 season culminating in an Alamo Bowl victory.

Last season, he tallied 14 tackles, two for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. One of those two fumble recoveries came in Arizona’s Territorial Cup victory over the Sun Devils.

