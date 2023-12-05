Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State standout DB Jordan Clark transfers to Notre Dame

Dec 4, 2023, 7:51 PM

Jordan Clark...

Former Arizona State DB Jordan Clark will transfer to Notre Dame. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Jordan Clark, a former leader on the Arizona State defense, has chosen Notre Dame as his new home after entering the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Clark played six games over his first two seasons in Tempe before playing in 34 over his final three.

He finishes his Sun Devil career with 139 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, taking one back for six.

He’ll have one more year of eligibility remaining as he arrives in South Bend, Ind., for a Notre Dame team that enters bowl season ranked No. 15 in the AP poll. The Fighting Irish will meet No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 12 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Clark told On3, “I wanted to spend my last year somewhere where I could grow as a student athlete, and I don’t think there’s anywhere better for me to do that than (Notre Dame). I’m going to play in an NFL defense surrounded by some off the best players in the country.”

The defensive back joins a group of Sun Devils standouts transferring, such as Jalin Conyers and B.J. Green.

“Being coached by guys whose attention to detail is second to none in a building where everybody is dead set on not just getting to the playoff but winning,” Clark continued. “Not to mention all of the tradition and history that (Notre Dame) has already. Really doesn’t get any better than that.”

Arizona State Football

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers hurdles over Jared Verse #5 of the Florida State Seminoles duri...

Associated Press

Former ASU QB Jayden Daniels among Heisman finalists

Jayden Daniels had one of the most prolific seasons in SEC history for the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers to be a Heisman finalist.

2 hours ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback vs. Arizona State...

Associated Press

Caleb Williams won’t play for USC in Holiday Bowl, fueling NFL Draft expectations

Quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl, fueling the expectation he will enter the NFL Draft.

8 hours ago

Arizona State DL BJ Green...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State co-sack leader B.J. Green enters transfer portal

Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green entered the transfer portal on Monday, risking the Sun Devils lose their co-sack leader for 2023.

10 hours ago

Marcus Arroyo...

Damon Allred

Marcus Arroyo is next Arizona State offensive coordinator

Marcus Arroyo announced he would be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State, replacing Beau Baldwin.

24 hours ago

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes to the field during warmups before an NCAA college football gam...

Associated Press

College Football Playoff committee selects Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama

The College Football Playoff committee has chosen Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama for the four-team tournament, snubbing undefeated ACC Champion Florida State.

1 day ago

The Pac-12...

Associated Press

Pac-12 will be represented in the College Football Playoff, but who will be left out?

In the final version of the four-team College Football Playoff, the committee to select the four teams has a lot to consider after a messy Saturday.

1 day ago

Arizona State standout DB Jordan Clark transfers to Notre Dame