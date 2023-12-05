Arizona State standout DB Jordan Clark transfers to Notre Dame

Jordan Clark, a former leader on the Arizona State defense, has chosen Notre Dame as his new home after entering the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Clark played six games over his first two seasons in Tempe before playing in 34 over his final three.

He finishes his Sun Devil career with 139 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, taking one back for six.

He’ll have one more year of eligibility remaining as he arrives in South Bend, Ind., for a Notre Dame team that enters bowl season ranked No. 15 in the AP poll. The Fighting Irish will meet No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 12 p.m.

Clark told On3, “I wanted to spend my last year somewhere where I could grow as a student athlete, and I don’t think there’s anywhere better for me to do that than (Notre Dame). I’m going to play in an NFL defense surrounded by some off the best players in the country.”

The defensive back joins a group of Sun Devils standouts transferring, such as Jalin Conyers and B.J. Green.

“Being coached by guys whose attention to detail is second to none in a building where everybody is dead set on not just getting to the playoff but winning,” Clark continued. “Not to mention all of the tradition and history that (Notre Dame) has already. Really doesn’t get any better than that.”

