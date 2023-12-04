Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green entered the transfer portal on Monday, risking the Sun Devils lose their co-sack leader for 2023. Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports first reported the news.

A junior, Green finished the year with 39 tackles and six sacks, plus a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive lineman has appeared in 30 games over three years at ASU, playing in limited fashion as a preferred walk-on in 2021 but recording five sacks that year. That was enough to earn him a scholarship for the last two seasons.

Green made a leap in 2023, earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for a two-sack performance on Oct. 30 against Washington State.

“He’s got the mindset that no matter who’s blocking him, he’s going to win,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said on his Sparky’s Den Podcast after that game. “He puts in the work. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.

“He really lives with a chip on his shoulder … it shows up on gameday because that’s how he practiced that week, that’s how he works out in the weight room, everything he does.”

