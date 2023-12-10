Close
Arizona State football transfer Jalin Conyers chooses Texas Tech

Dec 10, 2023, 4:23 PM

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech...

Former Sun Devils standout Jalin Conyers is headed to Big 12 foe Texas Tech. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State football standout at tight end — and sometimes at quarterback — Jalin Conyers will transfer to Texas Tech, he announced Sunday.

Conyers visited Lubbock, Texas, on Friday before making his decision public later in the weekend. He will face his former school when Arizona State visits Texas Tech in 2024.

During his transfer process, the 6-foot-4 tight end also considered his original college Oklahoma, Georgia and Utah.

Lubbock is 216 miles away from Conyers’ hometown of Gruver, Texas, roughly 70 miles closer than the next-closest option in consideration Norman, Oklahoma.

Coming out of Gruver High School, 247Sports rated Conyers as a top-75 overall recruit before he committed to Oklahoma. After not playing for the Sooners in his freshman season, Conyers transferred to Arizona State which then housed Herm Edwards and 2023 Heisman winner quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In three years as a Sun Devil, he played in 27 games with 938 total yards and seven total touchdowns. In the most recent Territorial Cup, he lined up at wildcat quarterback, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus has Conyers graded as a top-five tight end over the past two seasons.

In his Texas Tech announcement, the former Sun Devil said the move was “meant to be.”

